After falling behind early, Defiance sophomore Logan Hartman ripped a goal into the top left corner of the net from 20 yards out with less than six minutes left in regulation to earn a 1-1 draw with Kalida in the Bulldogs’ home opener on Thursday.
Hartman had another ball lofted in front of the net but a header went wide in the match’s last two minutes in an attempt to win a stunner for Defiance (0-1-1).
“The last 10 minutes, we moved some people around to get some pressure going forward,” explained DHS head coach Eric Burns. “(Junior) Carter (Campbell continues to be solid in the back and the defense keeps making improvements. We just need to get more involved in the midfield so we can create more scoring opportunities.
Defiance will open its Western Buckeye League schedule on Tuesday with a trip to Van Wert at 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.