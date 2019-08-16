ARCHBOLD
Head coach: Sean Stewart (10th season).
Last year: 22-1 (state champs, NWOAL champs).
Lettermen lost: Cam Collins; Josh Kidder; Andrew Hogrefe; Clay Gerig; Sonson Nafziger; Javier Peche; Alexis Herrera.
Returning lettermen: Noah Cheney (Sr.); Devin Witte (Sr.); Chase Kohler (Sr.); Trey Theobald (Jr.); Elijah Zimmerman (Sr.); Ethan Hagans (Sr.); Josiah Magallanes (Sr.); Josiah Kindinger (Sr.); Miles Rupp (Jr.).
Promising newcomers: Jarrett Waidelich.
Overall outlook: “We return four lettermen on defnse, headed by Cheney (goalie); Witte and Kohler. Hagans is a returning starter in our midfield and we will need his experience. We do return two players who scored double digit goals, in Theobald and Zimmerman.
League outlook: “We expect to compete strongly for an NWOAL title with Bryan and Liberty Center. We also hope to grow throughout the season and make another strong postseason run.”
CONTINENTAL
Head coach: Brian Stegbauer (ninth season, 76-52-16).
Returning lettermen: Noah Becher (Sr.); Trevor Brecht (Sr., 61 saves); Westin Okuley (Jr.); Bryce Recker (Jr., defender); Reed Warnement (Jr., defender); Wyatt Davis (So.); Andrew Hoeffel (So.); Luke Recker (So.).
Promising newcomers: Karson Prowant (Sr., defender); Alex Sharritis (So., forward/midfielder); Elijah Mays (So., defender); Rhenn Armey (Fr., midfielder).
Overall outlook: “I feel like this year the team is bonding well and pushing each other daily to get better. We are trying some new things to fit the skill set of players we have. This has been a learning process and will continue to be as the season progresses. All the guys have been working hard and willing to learn their new roles. As the weeks move forward we will continually improve. We are very young as a group so this will pay large dividends in the future.”
DEFIANCE
Head coach: Eric Burns (seventh year, 29-63-8).
Last year: 11-4-2 (5-3-1 WBL, fourth).
Lettermen lost: Corey Steyer (second team all-WBL, second team all-district); Jon Weisgerber (first team all-WBL goalkeeper, first team all-district, second team all-Ohio); Bryce Mendenhall (honorable mention all-WBL); honorable mention all-district); Austin Rankin; Kadis Detter; James Seele; Jason Mendizabal; Ethan Mendizabal; Noah Tracy; Ben Pry; Chris Tracy; Kody Gerardot; Desmond Hanson; Brandon Grunden; Jared Buchholz.
Returning lettermen: Noah Crigger (Sr., three-year letterman, third team all-WBL, honorable mention all-district, defender); Garrett Campbell (Sr., two-year letterman, midfield); Juan Martinez (Sr., midfield); Vinnie Lopez (So., defender)
Strengths: “As a team, I think everyone understands that they have a lot to learn and nothing to lose.”
Weaknesses: Inexperience. “We have six seniors, two of which have varsity game experience, two sophomores and 11 freshmen.”
Overall outlook: “I think we have a good group of young kids. I’m expecting to go through some growing pains this year. Returning only 2 starters from last year’s team means we have a lot of holes to fill in. As a team we just want to keep improving as the season goes along.”
League outlook: “I think the WBL is going to be very strong this year. It’s going to be tough for us to match up with a lot of the teams with our youth and inexperience.”
EVERGREEN
Head coach: Ned Monroe.
Last year: First year as a varsity sport.
Returning lettermen: Brian Fritsch (Sr.); Matt Fritsch (Sr.); Drew Donnald (Sr.); Chandler Ruetz (Sr.); Ben Schwan (Sr.); Luke Christopherson (Sr.); Eric Butts (Sr.)
Promising newcomers: “Three new freshmen will add strength to the team.”
Strengths: “Strong goalkeeping, strong defense.”
Weaknesses: “(Need to) work on offense strategy.”
MILLER CITY
Head coach: Kevin Deitering (1st year).
Last year: 4-13 (1-3 PCL).
Lettermen lost: Aiden Sierfoss (1st team PCL, 2nd team all-district), Issac Fillinger (1st team PCL, HM all-district), Austin Wagner (HM PCL), Cody Ellerbrock, Zach Fillinger (2nd team PCL).
Returning lettermen: Nick Gable (Sr., MF), Tyler Long (Sr., F), Daniel Siebeneck (Sr., D), Anthony Inkrott (Sr., D), Ezra Deitering (Sr., MF, HM PCL), Joseph Deitering (So., GK, HM PCL), Brent Verhoff (Jr., D).
Promising newcomers: Collin Oedy (Sr., D), Nathan Demuth (Sr., MF), Sam Ellerbrock (So., MF), Cole Brown (So., D), Mason Rieman (Fr., F), Phillip Ellerbrock (Fr., MF), Ashton Thome (Fr., MF).
Strengths: “We are coming into the season with seven seniors so we are expecting lots of leadership from them.”
Weaknesses: “Our numbers are very low this season so we will not have much depth.”
WAUSEON
Head coach: Casey Elson.
Last year: 4-9-5 (fourth in the NWOAL).
Lettermen lost: Aaron Newland (forward); Fernando Soto (midfield); Alonso Campos (defender).
Returning lettermen: Easton Delgado (Mgoalkeeper); Ethan Glover (defender); Chase Soltis (midfielder); Logan Richer (forward); J.T. Hutchinson (midfield); Jacob Hageman (midfield); Jameson Gray (midfield); Keegan Waxler (midfield); Jonah figgins (defender); Brandon Martinez (forward); Andrew Pile (midfield); Benicio Vielma (midfield); Colin Kinnersley (defender); Ethan Heller (defender).
Promising newcomers: Eli Delgado (Fr., forward); Manny gante (Fr., midfield); Beau Reeder (Fr., midfield); Clay Soltis (Fr., forward).
Strengths: “Wauseon has a lot of returning players. The team is older and know their potential. We are expecting a great season from them.”
Weaknesses: “We had a lot of close games last year but we just couldn’t finish. This year, I want them to know they are a finishing team.”
Overall outlook: “we have a lot of hard working athletes. We have put in the work and plan on proving it at every competition.”
