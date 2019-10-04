Vinnie Lopez scored the lone goal of the game as the Defiance boys soccer team scored a 1-0 win over Wapakoneta in Western Buckeye League action Thursday night.

Lopez scored on an assist from Daniel Hoffman.

Carter Campbell made nine saves in goal for the Bulldogs.

“Defensively, we took a few steps forward (and) played very well as a group,” said Defiance coach Eric Burns. “Carter Campbell came up big (and) made some good saves late to hold on to the lead.

Defiance will play Monday at Paulding.

Defiance 1, Wapakoneta 0

Defiance (2-10-1, 2-5 WBL) — Goal: Vinnie Lopez. Assist: Daniel Hoffman. Shots: 9. Saves: Carter Campbell 7.

Wapakoneta (4-7-3, 1-5-2 WBL) — Shots: 7.

Ottawa-Glandorf 0, Kenton 0

Ottawa-Glandorf (6-7-2, 4-3-1 WBL) — Shots: 7. Saves: Ethan Alt 8.

Kenton (8-2-4, 3-2-3 WBL) — Shots: 12. Saves: Landon Hoehn 3.

Wauseon 5, Swanton 3

Wauseon (7-2-5, 3-1-1) — Goals: Eli Delgado 3, Jameson Gray, Andrew Pile. Assists: J.T. Hutchinson 2, Eli Delgado, Brandon Martinez.

Swanton (8-5, 3-2 NWOAL) — Goals: Riley Hensley 2, Mason Sullivan.

Archbold 5, Liberty Center 0

Liberty Center (3-9-1, 1-5 NWOAL) — Shots: 1. Saves: Ryan Tonjes 13.

Archbold (10-3-1, 4-0-1 NWOAL) — Goals: Elijah Zimmerman 2, Krayton Kern, Josiah Kindinger, Miles Rupp. Assists: Trey Theobald 2, Ethan Hagans. Shots: 18. Saves: Noah Cheney 1.

Girls

Ft. Jennings 0, Van Wert 0

Ft. Jennings (2-9-2) — Shots 7. Saves: Mackenna Stechschulte 1.

Van Wert (2-10-2) — Shots: 1. Saves: Grace Dowler 6.

