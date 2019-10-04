Vinnie Lopez scored the lone goal of the game as the Defiance boys soccer team scored a 1-0 win over Wapakoneta in Western Buckeye League action Thursday night.
Lopez scored on an assist from Daniel Hoffman.
Carter Campbell made nine saves in goal for the Bulldogs.
“Defensively, we took a few steps forward (and) played very well as a group,” said Defiance coach Eric Burns. “Carter Campbell came up big (and) made some good saves late to hold on to the lead.
Defiance will play Monday at Paulding.
Defiance 1, Wapakoneta 0
Defiance (2-10-1, 2-5 WBL) — Goal: Vinnie Lopez. Assist: Daniel Hoffman. Shots: 9. Saves: Carter Campbell 7.
Wapakoneta (4-7-3, 1-5-2 WBL) — Shots: 7.
Ottawa-Glandorf 0, Kenton 0
Ottawa-Glandorf (6-7-2, 4-3-1 WBL) — Shots: 7. Saves: Ethan Alt 8.
Kenton (8-2-4, 3-2-3 WBL) — Shots: 12. Saves: Landon Hoehn 3.
Wauseon 5, Swanton 3
Wauseon (7-2-5, 3-1-1) — Goals: Eli Delgado 3, Jameson Gray, Andrew Pile. Assists: J.T. Hutchinson 2, Eli Delgado, Brandon Martinez.
Swanton (8-5, 3-2 NWOAL) — Goals: Riley Hensley 2, Mason Sullivan.
Archbold 5, Liberty Center 0
Liberty Center (3-9-1, 1-5 NWOAL) — Shots: 1. Saves: Ryan Tonjes 13.
Archbold (10-3-1, 4-0-1 NWOAL) — Goals: Elijah Zimmerman 2, Krayton Kern, Josiah Kindinger, Miles Rupp. Assists: Trey Theobald 2, Ethan Hagans. Shots: 18. Saves: Noah Cheney 1.
Girls
Ft. Jennings 0, Van Wert 0
Ft. Jennings (2-9-2) — Shots 7. Saves: Mackenna Stechschulte 1.
Van Wert (2-10-2) — Shots: 1. Saves: Grace Dowler 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.