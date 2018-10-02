WAPAKONETA — Wapakoneta’s Hunter Coffey scored with 1:30 remaining to give the Redskins a 2-1 victory over Defiance on Monday in a Western Buckeye League boys soccer battle.
Wapakoneta took the early lead on a Coffey goal nearly five minutes into the first half before a goal by Corey Steyer pulled the Bulldogs even with 16 minutes before the break. A non-goalie save by Noah Crigger kept the score deadlocked at the half.
“We came out in the second half and created a bunch of great opportunities,” said Defiance head coach Eric Burns. “Chris Tracy missed one just wide and Ben Pry put one just wide. Noah Crigger kept us in the game with a great non-goalie save and the whole unit played well.”
Jon Weisgerber had nine saves on the day for Defiance, while Mitchell Dorsett racked up eight in goal for the Redskins.
“In the second half Jon made some saves to keep us in the game, but we made a mistake late and they capitalized on it,” said Burns.
Defiance will now host St. Marys on Thursday at 7 p.m. in another WBL tangle.
Wapakoneta 2, Defiance 1
Defiance (8-3-2, 3-3-1 WBL) — Goals: Corey Steyer. Shots: 10. Saves: Jon Weisgerber 9.
Wapakoneta (7-4-0, 4-2-0) — Goals: Hunter Coffey 2. Shots: 12. Saves: Mitchell Dorsett 8.
