CELINA — The Bulldogs of Defiance came out on the short end on Tuesday with a 5-1 setback to host Celina in Western Buckeye League boys soccer action.
Cayne Hoeffel scored the lone goal for Defiance with an assist from Victor Soto.
“We came out today and played much better as a team,” said Defiance head coach Eric Burns. “We moved the ball well and created decent opportunities, but Celina took advantage of our mistakes and did a good job of turning them into goals.”
Celina 5, Defiance 1
Defiance (1-10-1, 1-5 WBL) - Goals: Cayne Hoeffel. Assists: Victor Soto. Shots: 6. Saves: Carter Campbell 6.
Celina (8-4, 4-2 WBL) - Goals: Jack Duncan, Josh Kuehne, Brayden Shaw, Zach Haines, Cale Schmitmeyer. Shots: 12. Saves: Andrew Puschel 5.
Archbold 5, Delta 0
Archbold (7-3-1, 3-0-1 NWOAL) — Goals: Trey Theobald 3, Elijah Zimmerman 2. Assists: Elijah Zimmerman 2, Kaden Rufenacht 2, Trey Theobald. Shots: 16. Saves: Kyler Boulton 2.
Delta (4-5-2, 1-4 NWOAL) — Shots: 2. Saves: Shane Kruger 11.
Shawnee 1, Ottawa-Glandorf 0
Shawnee (11-1, 6-0 WBL) — Goals: Austin Miller. Shots: 16. Saves: Landon Hoche 1.
Ottawa-Glandorf (5-6-1, 4-3 WBL) — Shots: 5. Saves: Ethan Alt 14.
Spencerville 2, Paulding 1
Spencerville (3-6-1, 1-2-1 NWC) — Goals: Luke Falke, Peyton Brown. Assists: Emerson Layman. Shots: 12. Saves: Dominic Adkins 6.
Paulding (2-8-1, 0-4 NWC) — Goal: Alberto Martinez. Shots: 7. Saves: Dominic Carnahan 10.
Liberty-Benton 1, Miller City 0
Liberty-Benton — Goal: Nick Schloemp. Shots: 8. Saves: Scott 3.
Miller City (3-8-1) — Shots: 3. Saves: Joseph Deitering 7.
