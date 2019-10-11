ST. MARYS — Defiance made the trip to St. Marys Thursday at fell to the Roughriders 6-0 in Western Buckeye League bosy soccer.

Carter Campbell left the game after the first half and Brandon Gmutza stepped in for him in the second half and stopped eight shots.

“I think Brandon stepped in and did a good job for Carter in the second half,” said Defiance coach Eric Burns. “The first 30 minutes, I thought we played really good team soccer. We need to keep improving with the tournament starting Monday.”

Defiance drew Upper Sandusky in a sectional semifinal Monday at 5 at Fred J. Brown Stadium.

St. Marys 6, Defiance 0

Defiance (3-11-1, 2-6 WBL) - Shots: 6. Saves: Carter Campbell 4. Brandon Gmutza 8.

St. Marys (9-3-4, 6-1-2 WBL) - Shots: 18.

Load comments