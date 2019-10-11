ST. MARYS — Defiance made the trip to St. Marys Thursday at fell to the Roughriders 6-0 in Western Buckeye League bosy soccer.
Carter Campbell left the game after the first half and Brandon Gmutza stepped in for him in the second half and stopped eight shots.
“I think Brandon stepped in and did a good job for Carter in the second half,” said Defiance coach Eric Burns. “The first 30 minutes, I thought we played really good team soccer. We need to keep improving with the tournament starting Monday.”
Defiance drew Upper Sandusky in a sectional semifinal Monday at 5 at Fred J. Brown Stadium.
St. Marys 6, Defiance 0
Defiance (3-11-1, 2-6 WBL) - Shots: 6. Saves: Carter Campbell 4. Brandon Gmutza 8.
St. Marys (9-3-4, 6-1-2 WBL) - Shots: 18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.