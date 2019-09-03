MILLBURY — Defiance traveled to Lake in area boys soccer action on Saturday afternoon and suffered a 3-1 defeat.

Daniel Hoffman scored the lone goal of the game for Defiance while Carter Campbell recorded six saves for the Bulldogs.

“We made a lot of mistakes today, but now we know what we need to work on,” stated Defiance mentor Eric Burns. “Daniel crashed the goal and was able to score. Out defense is still trying to figure out a rhythm.”

Jaden Berlin led Lake with two goals, both in the second half of the game. Lucas Heebash had five saves.

“We lost fifteen seniors last year, and now we have eleven freshman, so this season, we are focused on learning and rebuilding,” added Burns.

Lake 3, Defiance 1

Defiance (1-3) - Goals: Daniel Hoffman. Saves: Carter Campbell 6. Shots: 6.

Lake - Goals: Jaden Berlin 2; Aiden Wamer. Saves: Lucas Heebash 5.

Load comments