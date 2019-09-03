MILLBURY — Defiance traveled to Lake in area boys soccer action on Saturday afternoon and suffered a 3-1 defeat.
Daniel Hoffman scored the lone goal of the game for Defiance while Carter Campbell recorded six saves for the Bulldogs.
“We made a lot of mistakes today, but now we know what we need to work on,” stated Defiance mentor Eric Burns. “Daniel crashed the goal and was able to score. Out defense is still trying to figure out a rhythm.”
Jaden Berlin led Lake with two goals, both in the second half of the game. Lucas Heebash had five saves.
“We lost fifteen seniors last year, and now we have eleven freshman, so this season, we are focused on learning and rebuilding,” added Burns.
Lake 3, Defiance 1
Defiance (1-3) - Goals: Daniel Hoffman. Saves: Carter Campbell 6. Shots: 6.
Lake - Goals: Jaden Berlin 2; Aiden Wamer. Saves: Lucas Heebash 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.