VAN WERT — Defiance had some shots, but couldn’t capitalize on enough opportunities as the Bulldogs fell at Van Wert Tuesday to start WBL play, 3-2.
Vinnie Lopez and Victor Jurcevich scored the goals for Defiance.
“We created a lot of good opportunities, we just couldn’t find the back of the net,” admitted Defiance coach Eric Burns.
The Bulldogs also played the game a man down for 60 minutes.
Defiance (0-2-1, 0-1 WBL) will host Lake Saturday at 1 p.m.
At Van Wert
Van Wert 3, Defiance 2
Van Wert (1-3, 1-0 WBL) - No statistics.
Defiance (0-2-1, 0-1 WBL) - Goals: Vinnie Lopez, Victor Jurcevich. Assist: Logan Hartman. Shots: 23. Saves: Carter Campbell 8.
At Anthony Wayne
Anthony Wayne 6, Napoleon 1
Napoleon (2-1-1, 0-1 NLL) - Goal: Devin Boettner.
Anthony Wayne (1-3, 1-0 NLL) — No statistics.
At Pettisville
Pettisville 3, Toledo Christian 0
Toledo Christian (1-1, 0-1 TAAC) — No statistics.
Pettisville (3-0, 1-0 TAAC) — Goals: Zakkai Kaufmann 2, Harley Crossgrove.
At Rossford
Evergreen 5, Rossford 4
Evergreen (2-1) - Goals: Tyson Woodring 3, Alex Peete 2. Assists: Tyson Woodring, Cory Kanneman.
Rossford (1-2-1) - No statistics.
