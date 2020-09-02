VAN WERT — Defiance had some shots, but couldn’t capitalize on enough opportunities as the Bulldogs fell at Van Wert Tuesday to start WBL play, 3-2.

Vinnie Lopez and Victor Jurcevich scored the goals for Defiance.

“We created a lot of good opportunities, we just couldn’t find the back of the net,” admitted Defiance coach Eric Burns.

The Bulldogs also played the game a man down for 60 minutes.

Defiance (0-2-1, 0-1 WBL) will host Lake Saturday at 1 p.m.

At Van Wert

Van Wert 3, Defiance 2

Van Wert (1-3, 1-0 WBL) - No statistics.

Defiance (0-2-1, 0-1 WBL) - Goals: Vinnie Lopez, Victor Jurcevich. Assist: Logan Hartman. Shots: 23. Saves: Carter Campbell 8.

At Anthony Wayne

Anthony Wayne 6, Napoleon 1

Napoleon (2-1-1, 0-1 NLL) - Goal: Devin Boettner.

Anthony Wayne (1-3, 1-0 NLL) — No statistics.

At Pettisville

Pettisville 3, Toledo Christian 0

Toledo Christian (1-1, 0-1 TAAC) — No statistics.

Pettisville (3-0, 1-0 TAAC) — Goals: Zakkai Kaufmann 2, Harley Crossgrove.

At Rossford

Evergreen 5, Rossford 4

Evergreen (2-1) - Goals: Tyson Woodring 3, Alex Peete 2. Assists: Tyson Woodring, Cory Kanneman.

Rossford (1-2-1) - No statistics.

