CONTINENTAL — Wyatt Davis and Rhenn Armey each found the net for Continental as the Pirates toppled Liberty Center 2-0 in boys soccer action on Thursday.
Armey added an assist in the shutout victory for the Pirates while Konnor Knipp-Williams recorded the clean sheet in goal.
Continental 2, Liberty Center 0
Liberty Center (3-7-1) — Shots: 4. Saves: Ryan Tonjes 14.
Continental (6-4-1) — Goals: Wyatt Davis, Rhenn Armey. Assists: Rhenn Armey. Shots: 16. Saves: Konnor Knipp-Williams 4.
Archbold 2, Ottawa-Glandorf 0
Archbold (8-3-1) - Goals: Ethan Hagan, Elijah Zimmerman. Assists: Chase Kahle. Shots: 10. Saves: Kyler Boulton 2.
Ottawa-Glandorf (5-7-1) — Shots: 3. Saves: Ethan Alt 6.
Bryan 3, Pettisville 0
Bryan (7-0-6) — No statistics.
Pettisville (2-7-2) — No statistics.
