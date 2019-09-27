CONTINENTAL — Wyatt Davis and Rhenn Armey each found the net for Continental as the Pirates toppled Liberty Center 2-0 in boys soccer action on Thursday.

Armey added an assist in the shutout victory for the Pirates while Konnor Knipp-Williams recorded the clean sheet in goal.

Continental 2, Liberty Center 0

Liberty Center (3-7-1) — Shots: 4. Saves: Ryan Tonjes 14.

Continental (6-4-1) — Goals: Wyatt Davis, Rhenn Armey. Assists: Rhenn Armey. Shots: 16. Saves: Konnor Knipp-Williams 4.

Archbold 2, Ottawa-Glandorf 0

Archbold (8-3-1) - Goals: Ethan Hagan, Elijah Zimmerman. Assists: Chase Kahle. Shots: 10. Saves: Kyler Boulton 2.

Ottawa-Glandorf (5-7-1) — Shots: 3. Saves: Ethan Alt 6.

Bryan 3, Pettisville 0

Bryan (7-0-6) — No statistics.

Pettisville (2-7-2) — No statistics.

Load comments