BRYAN — Bryan hosted Ottawa-Glandorf in area boys soccer action on Saturday afternoon and and tied the visiting Titans 2-2.

Tyler Manon and Quinn Brown both scored a goal for the Golden Bears. Manon and Brendan Reiser both recorded an assist while Isaac Lamore had seven saves for Bryan.

Ottawa-Glandorf 2, Bryan 2

Ottawa-Glandorf (1-2-1) - No statistics.

Bryan (2-0-3) - Goals: Tyler Manon; Quinn Brown. Assists: Brendan Reiser; Tyler Manon. Saves: Isaac Lamore 7.

Archbold 6, Fort Jennings 0

Archbold (2-1-1) - Goals: Elijah Zimmerman 2; Trey Theobald 2; Derin Witte; Silas Whiteman. Assists: Silas Whiteman; Ethan Hagans; Chase Kohler; Elijah Zimmerman. Shots: 21.

Fort Jennings (0-5) - Saves: Jon Grote 15. Shots: 0.

