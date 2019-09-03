BRYAN — Bryan hosted Ottawa-Glandorf in area boys soccer action on Saturday afternoon and and tied the visiting Titans 2-2.
Tyler Manon and Quinn Brown both scored a goal for the Golden Bears. Manon and Brendan Reiser both recorded an assist while Isaac Lamore had seven saves for Bryan.
Ottawa-Glandorf 2, Bryan 2
Ottawa-Glandorf (1-2-1) - No statistics.
Bryan (2-0-3) - Goals: Tyler Manon; Quinn Brown. Assists: Brendan Reiser; Tyler Manon. Saves: Isaac Lamore 7.
Archbold 6, Fort Jennings 0
Archbold (2-1-1) - Goals: Elijah Zimmerman 2; Trey Theobald 2; Derin Witte; Silas Whiteman. Assists: Silas Whiteman; Ethan Hagans; Chase Kohler; Elijah Zimmerman. Shots: 21.
Fort Jennings (0-5) - Saves: Jon Grote 15. Shots: 0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.