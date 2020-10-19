BRYAN – Quinn Brown scored with 9:55 left in the first overtime to send Bryan to a 2-1 win over Maumee in a Division II boys soccer sectional semifinal Monday at Bryan Rec Park.

It was the second win this season for the Bears over the Panthers.

Bryan will now play at Wauseon on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. for a sectional title.

At Bryan

Bryan 2, Maumee 1

Maumee (2-13-1) — no statistics.

Bryan (6-9-2) — no statistics.

At Ottawa-Glandorf

Ottawa-Glandorf 8, Van Wert 0

Van Wert (2-13) – Shots: 0. Saves: Taylor Springer 28.

Ottawa-Glandorf (10-6-1) – Goals: Jaden Lehman 2, Derek Crumrine 2, Carson Fuka, Jaden Oliver, Jordan Schroeder, Jackson Heringhaus. Assists: Austin Birkmeier 3, Mike Evers 2, Luke Brickner, Jaden Lehman. Shots: 52. Saves: Dylan Birkimeier 0.

