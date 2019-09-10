CONTINENTAL — Ottoville stayed unbeaten on the season with a 2-0 blanking of Putnam County League rival Continental on Monday.

Joe Miller tallied a goal and an assist for the 8-0 Big Green while Caden Edelbrock found the net for the other Ottoville goal.

Meanwhile on Saturday, Defiance rallied from a second-half deficit on a Vinnie Lopez goal with 30 seconds to go to salvage a 2-2 draw with Delta.

Lopez’s score was the second of the game for the DHS freshman while Victor Soto and Evan Steece each tallied assists.

Ottoville 2, Continental 0

Ottoville (8-0, 1-0 PCL) - Goals: Joe Miller, Caden Edelbrock. Assist: Joe Miller. Shots: 6. Saves: 4.

Continental (4-1-1, 2-1 PCL) - Shots: 4. Saves: Cody Auch 2. Konnor Knipp-Williams 2.

Allen East 4, Paulding 0

Paulding (0-6-1, 0-3 NWC) — Saves: Dominic Carnahan 12.

Allen East (1-4, 1-0 NWC) - Goals: Aiden Roby 2, Brayden Kennedy, Silas Gillespie. Assists: Bryce Wilcox. Saves: Eneko Irinarren 4.

Saturday

Defiance 2, Delta 2

Defiance (1-5-1) — Goals: Vinnie Lopez 2.. Assists: Evan Steece, Victor Soto. Shots: 12. Saves: Carter Campbell 8.

Delta (2-2) — Shots: 10. Saves: 10.

Bryan 1, Maumee 1

Bryan (2-4) — Goals: Reese Jackson. Assists:Brooks Brown. Saves: Issac Lamore 7.

Maumee (2-2) — No statistics.

Napoleon 1, Continental 1

Continental (4-0-1) — Goals: Rhenn Armey. Shots: 3. Saves: Konnor Knipp-Williams 7.

Napoleon (2-2-1) — Goals: Luis Kaindlstorfer. Assists: Trey Cruz Shots: 9. Saves: Ben Schumm 2.

MVCD 2, Pettisville 1

Pettisville (0-3-1) — Goals: Gonzalo Quaglia. Assists:Issac St. John.

MVCD — No statistics.

Load comments