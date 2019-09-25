DELTA — Trey Theobald recorded a hat trick and added an assist for Archbold as the Bluestreaks stayed unbeaten in the NWOAL with a 5-0 blanking of Delta.

Elijah Zimmerman tallied a pair of goals and assists for the Streaks while Kaden Rufenacht had two helpers.

Archbold 5, Delta 0

Archbold (7-3-1, 3-0-1 NWOAL) — Goals: Trey Theobald 3, Elijah Zimmerman 2. Assists: Elijah Zimmerman 2, Kaden Rufenacht 2, Trey Theobald. Shots: 16. Saves: Kyler Boulton 2.

Delta (4-5-2, 1-4 NWOAL) — Shots: 2. Saves: Shane Kruger 11.

Shawnee 1, Ottawa-Glandorf 0

Shawnee (11-1, 6-0 WBL) — Goals: Austin Miller. Shots: 16. Saves: Landon Hoche 1.

Ottawa-Glandorf (5-6-1, 4-3 WBL) — Shots: 5. Saves: Ethan Alt 14.

Spencerville 2, Paulding 1

Spencerville (3-6-1, 1-2-1 NWC) — Goals: Luke Falke, Peyton Brown. Assists: Emerson Layman. Shots: 12. Saves: Dominic Adkins 6.

Paulding (2-8-1, 0-4 NWC) — Goal: Alberto Martinez. Shots: 7. Saves: Dominic Carnahan 10.

Liberty-Benton 1, Miller City 0

Liberty-Benton — Goal: Nick Schloemp. Shots: 8. Saves: Scott 3.

Miller City (3-8-1) — Shots: 3. Saves: Joseph Deitering 7.

