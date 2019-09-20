ARCHBOLD — Archbold’s Josiah Magallenes scored off an assist from Elijah Zimmerman with four seconds to play to send the Bluestreaks past Wauseon 2-1 in Northwest Ohio Athletic League boys soccer.

Archbold took a 1-0 lead in the first half on a goal by Trey Theobald. Wauseon tied the game in the second half on a goal by Brandon Martinez.

Archbold 2, Wauseon 1

Archbold (5-3-1, 2-0-1 NWOAL) - Goals: Trey Theobald, Josiah Magallenes. Assists: Krayton Kern, Elijah Zimmerman. Saves: Noah Chaney 3.

Wauseon (4-2-3, 1-1-1 NWOAL) - Goal: Brandon Martinez. Saves: Easton Delgado 9.

Ottawa-Glandorf 2, Celina 1

Ottawa-Glandorf (5-4-1, 4-2 WBL) — Goals: Derek Crumrine, Mitch Schroeder. Assists: Garret Croy, Derek Crumrine. Shots: 10. Saves: Ethan Alt 8.

Celina (7-4, 3-2 WBL) — Goals: Nathan Wilson. Shots: 9. Saves: Dalton Leiss 5.

Swanton 9, Delta 0

Swanton (7-4, 3-1 NWOAL) - No stats.

Delta (3-3-2, 1-3 NWOAL) - No stats.

Evergreen 2, Liberty Center 1

Evergreen (2-8, 1-2 NWOAL) - No stats.

Liberty Center (3-4-1, 1-3 NWOAL) - No stats.

Napoleon 1, Bryan 1

Napoleon (5-3-2) — No stats.

Bryan (4-0-6) - Goal; Tyler Manon. Assist: Brendon Reiser. Saves: Isaac Lamore 10.

Load comments