METAMORA — Archbold concluded an unbeaten run through the Northwest Ohio Athletic League boys soccer slate with a convincing 7-0 victory over host Evergreen on Tuesday.
Trey Theobald had two goals and an assist for the Bluestreaks, which finished tied in the loss column with Bryan but had a higher win total to win the crown.
Archbold 7, Evergreen 0
Archbold (11-4-1, 5-0-1 NWOAL) - Goals: Trey Theobald 2, Ethan Hagans, Silas Whiteman, Krayton Kern, Elijah Zimmerman. Assists:Elijah Zimmerman, Trey Theobald. Shots: 23. Saves.. Saves: Noah Cheney 2.
Evergreen (2-12, 1-5 NWOAL) - Shots: 2. Saves: John Burner 16.
Miller City 3, Liberty Center 1
Liberty Center (3-9-1) - Goals: Cole Roth Shots: 12. Saves: Ryan Tonjes 8.
Miller City (5-10-1) - Goals: Ezra Dietering 2, Nathan DeMuth. Assists: Nick Gable 2. Shots: 12. Saves: Joe Deitering 11.
Continental 2, Pettisville 0
Pettisville (5-7-2) — Shots: 2.
Continental — Goals: Wyatt Davis, Trevor Brecht. Assists: Westin Okuley, Wyatt Davis. Shots: 9.
