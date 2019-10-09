METAMORA — Archbold concluded an unbeaten run through the Northwest Ohio Athletic League boys soccer slate with a convincing 7-0 victory over host Evergreen on Tuesday.

Trey Theobald had two goals and an assist for the Bluestreaks, which finished tied in the loss column with Bryan but had a higher win total to win the crown.

Archbold 7, Evergreen 0

Archbold (11-4-1, 5-0-1 NWOAL) - Goals: Trey Theobald 2, Ethan Hagans, Silas Whiteman, Krayton Kern, Elijah Zimmerman. Assists:Elijah Zimmerman, Trey Theobald. Shots: 23. Saves.. Saves: Noah Cheney 2.

Evergreen (2-12, 1-5 NWOAL) - Shots: 2. Saves: John Burner 16.

Miller City 3, Liberty Center 1

Liberty Center (3-9-1) - Goals: Cole Roth Shots: 12. Saves: Ryan Tonjes 8.

Miller City (5-10-1) - Goals: Ezra Dietering 2, Nathan DeMuth. Assists: Nick Gable 2. Shots: 12. Saves: Joe Deitering 11.

Continental 2, Pettisville 0

Pettisville (5-7-2) — Shots: 2.

Continental — Goals: Wyatt Davis, Trevor Brecht. Assists: Westin Okuley, Wyatt Davis. Shots: 9.

