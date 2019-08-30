ARCHBOLD — Brendan Reiser scored early in the second half to tie the game as Bryan and Archbold finished in a 2-all tie in Northwest Ohio Athletic League girls soccer Thursday at Archbold.
Reiser got the scoring going with a goal with 4:21 left in the first half. Archbold came back with a pair of goals in the final three and a half minutes of the half, with Jarrett Waidelich and Kaden Rufenacht scoring the goals.
Reiser scored the equalizer with 38:48 to go.
Archbold 2, Bryan 2
Archbold (1-1-1, 0-0-1 NWOAL) — Goals: Jarrett Waidelich, Kaden Rufenacht. Shots: 6. Saves: Noah Chaney 0.
Bryan (2-1-1, 0-1-1 NWOAL) — Goals: Brendan Reiser 2. Assist: Tyler Manon. Shots: 2. Saves: Isaac Lamore 4.
Delta 6, Evergreen 3
Evergreen (1-4, 0-2 NWOAL) — Goals: Alex Peete 3.
Delta (2-1, 1-1 NWOAL) — Goal: Guillermo Asensio 3, Joe Durfy, Adam Mathews, Cole Riches.
Bluffton 7, Paulding 0
Bluffton (4-1, 2-0 NWC) — Goals: Simon Derstine 2, Asher Antrim, Jayden Mays, Jonathon Schriner, Jude Spallinger. Assists: Jonathon Schriner 2, Jude Spallinger, Simon Derstine, Thad Mittendorf, Asher Antrim. Shots: 14. Saves: Zachary Taylor 1.
Paulding (0-5, 0-2 NWC) — Shots: 1. Saves: Dominic Carnahan 8.
