Boys Soccer

Bryan’s Zach Seaman (left) attempts to take the ball away from Archbold’s Elijah Zimmerman.

 Dylan Hefflinger/C-N Photo

ARCHBOLD — Brendan Reiser scored early in the second half to tie the game as Bryan and Archbold finished in a 2-all tie in Northwest Ohio Athletic League girls soccer Thursday at Archbold.

Reiser got the scoring going with a goal with 4:21 left in the first half. Archbold came back with a pair of goals in the final three and a half minutes of the half, with Jarrett Waidelich and Kaden Rufenacht scoring the goals.

Reiser scored the equalizer with 38:48 to go.

Archbold 2, Bryan 2

Archbold (1-1-1, 0-0-1 NWOAL) — Goals: Jarrett Waidelich, Kaden Rufenacht. Shots: 6. Saves: Noah Chaney 0.

Bryan (2-1-1, 0-1-1 NWOAL) — Goals: Brendan Reiser 2. Assist: Tyler Manon. Shots: 2. Saves: Isaac Lamore 4.

Delta 6, Evergreen 3

Evergreen (1-4, 0-2 NWOAL) — Goals: Alex Peete 3.

Delta (2-1, 1-1 NWOAL) — Goal: Guillermo Asensio 3, Joe Durfy, Adam Mathews, Cole Riches.

Bluffton 7, Paulding 0

Bluffton (4-1, 2-0 NWC) — Goals: Simon Derstine 2, Asher Antrim, Jayden Mays, Jonathon Schriner, Jude Spallinger. Assists: Jonathon Schriner 2, Jude Spallinger, Simon Derstine, Thad Mittendorf, Asher Antrim. Shots: 14. Saves: Zachary Taylor 1.

Paulding (0-5, 0-2 NWC) — Shots: 1. Saves: Dominic Carnahan 8.

Load comments