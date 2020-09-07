Trey Theobald had a pair of goals for Archbold as the Blue Streaks blanked Ft. Jennings 4-0 on Saturday.

Also in action on Saturday, Delta's Max York had a pair of goals as Delta won the battle of the Panthers over Paulding, 7-0.

Archbold 4, Ft. Jennings 0

Archbold (3-1) - Goals: Trey Theobald 2, Dane Riley, Brennan Garrow. Assists: Tyler Apt, Krayton Kern.

Ft. Jennings (0-4-1) - no stats.

Delta 7, Paulding 0

Delta (2-2) - Goals: Max York 2, Shane Kruger, Koby Albring, Bryce Gillen, Simon Munger, Brennan Bronson. Assists: Carson Chiesa 3, Simon Munger, Nolan Risner.

Paulding (0-3) - no stats.

