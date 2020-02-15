NAPOLEON — Zack Rosebrook hit a three with two seconds left in the extra period to give Napoleon the 60-57 victory over Maumee.
Jarrett Gerdeman and Landon Willeman each scored 15 points to lead the Wildcats (5-16, 2-11 NLL) while Rosebrook and Josh Mack each finished with 10.
David Walker led the Panthers (2-18, a1-12 NLL) with 27 points.
MAUMEE (57) — Geiger 7; Freeman 5; D. Walker 27; Pacer 6; White 4; J. Walker 2; McCoy 2; Hutchinson 2; Fowls 2. Total 23-5-57
NAPOLEON (60) — Hinojosa 3; Mack 10; Rosebrook 10; Gerdeman 15; Fraker 7; Willeman 15. Totals 21-7-60.
Three-point goals: Maumee - D. Walker 4, Freeman, Geiger. Napoleon - Willeman 4, Gerdeman 3, Rosebrook 2, Hinojosa, Fraker.
Maumee 13 10 15 13 6 - 57
Napoleon 3 20 18 10 9 - 60
Wauseon 48, Patrick Henry 22
HAMLER — Wauseon held Patrick Henry to just five points in the first half and cruised to a 48-22 victory.
Noah Tester led the Indians (14-6, 4-2 NWOAL) with 13 points and five rebounds while Connar Penrod scored 11.
Gavin Jackson and Caleb Rosengarten each scored five points for the patriots (2-18, 0-6 NWOAL).
WAUSEON (48) — J. Tester 6; Britsch 4; N. Tester 13; Degroff 2; Hageman 2; Penrod 11; Delgado 5; Wilson 5. Totals 17-11-48.
PATRICK HENRY (22) — Jackson 5; Feehan 1; Seedorf 4; Rosengarten 5; Rosebrook 2; Johnson 3; Williams 2. Totals 9-1-22.
Three-point goals: Wauseon - J. Tester, N. Tester, Delgado. Patrick Henry - Jackson, Rosengarten, Johnson. Rebounds: Wauseon 21 (N. Tester 5), Patrick Henry 24 (Jackson 4, Feehan 4, Williams 4). Turnovers: Wauseon 6, Patrick Henry 21.
Wauseon 12 15 10 11 - 48
Patrick Henry 4 1 11 6 - 22
Reserves: Wauseon, 39-24.
Ayersville 43, Holgate 40
AYERSVILLE — Ayersville survived a 23 point final push from Holgate in the fourth for a 43-40 win.
Jakob Trevino scored 17 points for the Pilots (8-12, 1-6 GMC).
Blake Hattemer led the Tigers (5-16, 0-7 GMC) with 18 points.
HOLGATE (40) — Sonnenberg 4; Wenner 9; Hartman 0; Kelly 5; Kupfersmith 2; Bower 0; Hattemer 18; Medina 2. Totals 15-7-40.
AYERSVILLE (43) — Trevino 17; Clark 4; Eiden 1; Amoroso 4; Schlachter 0; McGuire 8; Okuley 6; Brown 3; Clark 0. Totals 16-10-43.
Three-point goals: Holgate - Sonnenberg, Wenner, Hartman. Ayersville - Brown.
Holgate 6 6 5 23 - 40
Ayersville 9 8 12 14 - 43
Antwerp 55, Edgerton 41
EDGERTON — Antwerp went 24-31 from the charity stripe in a 55-41 victory over Edgerton.
Jagger Landers led the Archers (20-0, 7-0 GMC) with 12 while Austin Lichty chipped in with 11 points.
Jaron Cape scored 13 points for the Bulldogs (10-10, 2-5 GMC) while Colin Gary added 11.
ANTWERP (55) — Eaken 0; Jag. Landers 12; Jay. Landers 8; Krouse 8; Schuette 8; Sheedy 0; Savina 8; Lichty 11. Totals 14-24-55.
EDGERTON (41) — Blue 0; Cape 13; Roth 0; Pahl 4; Ripke 5; Landel 0; Gary 11; Wolfe 0; Showalter 8; Wilson 0. Totals 13-11-41.
Three-point goals: Antwerp - Lichty 2, Krouse. Edgerton - Gary 3, Cape.
Antwerp 6 12 18 19 - 55
Edgerton 4 4 15 15 - 41
Kalida 47, Continental 31
KALIDA — Evan Roebke scored 16 points to lead Kalida to a 47-31 victory over Continental.
Luke Erhart added 15 points for the Wildcats (13-7, 4-3 PCL).
Mitch Coleman powered the Pirates (4-17, 1-5 PCL) with 16 points.
CONTINENTAL (31) — Huff 4; Becher 0; Coleman 16; Armey 4; Prowant 0; Hoeffel 3; Warnement 2; Brecht 2; Sharritts 0; Recker 0; Davis 0; Knipp-Williams 0; Wolft 0; Tegenkamp 0. Totals 13-2-31.
KALIDA (47) — Warnecke 1; Von der Embse 4; B. Miller 0; Siebeneck 0; Langhals 0; Hovest 2; N. Miller 0; T. Siefker 2; Vorst 0; Horstman 7; Roebke 16; Erhart 15; A. Siefker 0. Totals 18-5-47.
Three-point goals: Continental - Coleman, Armey, Hoeffel. Kalida - Erhart 3, Roebke 2, Horstman.
Continental 6 4 12 9 - 31
Kalida 15 13 12 7 - 47
Stryker 51, Montpelier 31
MONTPELIER — Stryker used a 19 point third quarter to pull away from Montpelier for the 51-31 victory.
Kaleb Holsopple paced the Panthers (5-15, 4-8 BBC) with 16 while Brandon Bowers added 13 points.
Tylor Yahraus scored 10 points for the Locomotives (4-15, 3-8 BBC).
STRYKER (51) — Huffman 3; Bowers 13; Treace 2; Holsopple 16; Weirauch 0; Ramon 7; Liechty 0; Ruffer 0; Harris 7; Barnum 3; Sloan 0. Totals 19-7-51.
MONTPELIER (31) — Walz 3; T. Yahraus 10; Beck 0; Eitniear 0; Jay 8; McCord 0; Saneholtz 2; Stratton 2; Altaffer 0; Peffley 6; Mason 0; C. Yahraus 0. Totals 13-3-31.
Three-point goals: Stryker - Bowers 3, Holsopple 2, Ramon. Montpelier - Walz, Jay.
Stryker 9 15 19 8 - 51
Montpelier 6 10 9 6 - 31
Columbus Grove 85, Allen East 71
HARROD — Tayt Birnesser scored 24 points to lead Columbus Grove past Allen East, 85-71.
Blake Reynolds added 20 points for the Bulldogs (20-0, 7-0 NWC) wile Evan Hopkins scored 12 and Alex Schneider scored 11 points.
Logan McCluer paced the Mustangs (5-15, 0-8 NWC) with 30 while Bradden Cumrine scored 12 points.
COLUMBUS GROVE (85) — Birnesser 24, Reynolds 20; Hopkins 12; Schneider 11; Halker 8; Clement 7; Smith 3. Totals 29-18-85.
ALLEN EAST (71) — McCluer 30; Crumrine 12; Fletcher 8; Lehman 6; Koontz 6; Newland 5; Criblez 2; Dotson 2. Totals 25-9-71.
Three-point goals: Columbus Grove - Birnesser 3, Hopkins 2, Schneider 2, Clement, Smith. Allen East - McCluer 5, Lehman 2, Fletcher 2, Koontz 2, Crumrine.
Columbus Grove 22 18 21 24 - 85
Allen East 15 11 23 22 - 71
Reserves: Columbus Grove, 50-35.
