MONTPELIER — Caleb Frank poured in 16 points to lead Fairview past Montpelier, 64-37.
Luke Timbrook added 13 points for the Apaches (11-11).
Alex McCord led the Locomotives (4-18) with 12 points while Tylor Yahraus chipped in with 11.
FAIRVIEW (64) — Nusbaum 2; Polter 6; Ripke 9; Clemens 2; Frank 16; Karzynow 2; Hastings 4; Timbrook 13; Zeedyk 4; Grine 6. Totals 23-16-64.
MONTPELIER (37) — T. Yahraus 11; McCord 12; Stratton 2; Altaffer 2; Peffley 2; C. Yahraus 2; Crisenberry 6. Totals 14-5-37.
Three-point goals: Fairview — Polter, Timbrook. Montpelier — T. Yahraus 2, Crisenberry 2. Turnovers: Fairview 12, Montpelier 25.
Fairview 11 19 21 13 — 64
Montpelier 7 15 7 8 — 37
Reserves: Montpelier, 45-35.
Edgerton 58, Paulding 55
EDGERTON — Host Edgerton rallied in the fourth period, then outscored Paulding 11-8 in the extra session to score a 58-55 non-league win.
Jaron Cape led Edgerton (11-11) with 17 points. Logan Showalter added 13 points for the Bulldogs, which trailed by 10 entering the fourth quarter.
Blake McGarvey tallied 19 points to lead the Panthers (6-15). Seth Dysinger chipped in 16 points and Payton Beckman added 12.
PAULDING (55) - Manz 2; Edwards 2; Kauser 1; Dysinger 16; B. Pease 3; D. Pease 0; Beckman 12; McGarvey 19. Totals 22-2-55.
EDGERTON (58) - Blue 3; Cape 17; Roth 0; Pahl 4; Ripke 4; Landel 8; Gary 9; Wolfe 0; Showalter 13. Totals 20-11-58.
Three-point goals: Paulding — Dysinger 3, McGarvey 3, Beckman 2, B. Pease. Edgerton — Cape 3, Gary 2, Blue, Showalter.
Paulding 13 12 14 8 8 — 55
Edgerton 5 17 7 18 11 — 58
Arlington 75, Leipsic 49
ARLINGTON — Jaret Vermillion and Bryce Gast each made five shots from behind the arc as Arlington was able to overpower Leipsic 75-49 in BVC action.
Vermillton led the Red Devils (18-4, 9-1 BVC) with 26 points and seven rebounds. Gast chipped in 25 points and Caden Lafferty had 11.
Mason Brandt paced the Vikings (10-11, 5-5 BVC) with 14 points. Jaden Siefker added 12 points.
LEIPSIC (49) - Brandt 14; Siefker 12; Liffick 9; Lammers 6; Niese 4; Schroeder 2; Maag 1; Sickmiller 1. Totals 15-14-49.
ARLINGTON (75) - Vermillion 26; Gast 25; Lafferty 11; Webb 8; Thornton 3; Speyer 2. Totals 25-10-75.
Three-point goals: Leipsic — Brandt 2, Siefker 2, Liffick. Arlington — Vermillion 5, Gast 5, Lafferty 3, Webb 2. Rebounds: Leipsic 30 (Brandt 8), Arlington 27 (Vermillion, Webb 7). Turnovers: Leipsic 13, Arlington 6.
Leipsic 6 13 16 14 — 49
Arlington 22 20 16 17 — 75
