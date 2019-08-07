PAYNE — A fifth-man score of 54 from Garrett Williamson was enough to lift Wayne Trace to a tiebreaker dual match victory over Bryan at Pleasant Valley Golf Course on Tuesday.

Dane Moore earned medalist honors for the Raiders with a round of 35 while Case Hartman’s 36 was tops for Bryan.

In other action, Antwerp picked up a 13-stroke win over Montpelier in a dual match at Suburban Golf Club in Bryan. Austin Lichty shot a medalist 40 while both Jake Eaken and Eric Thornell added 42’s.

At Pleasant Valley

Wayne Trace (165) — Dane Moore 35, Kaden Sutton 37, Evan Crosby 46, Reid Miller 47, Garrett Williamson 54; Bryan (165) — Case Hartman 36, Nolan Kidston 41, Drew Dauber 44, Colin Shirkey 44, Wyatt Taylor 67.

At Patriot Hills

Ayersville (192) - Luke Schroeder 44, Kolton McCloud 45, Cameron Cook 50, Ethan Tressler 53; Hilltop (203) - Avery Reed 48, Dominic Schmidt 51, Ethan Siebenaler 51, Elijah Kuszmaul 53, Jamie Chester 53.

At Suburban

Antwerp (171) — Austin Lichty 40, Jake Eaken 42, Eric Thornell 42, Gaige McMichael 47; Montpelier (184) — Ethan Marihugh 44, Jake Clinger 45, Easten Richmond 47, Aidan Higbie 48.

At Valleywood

North Central (186) — Mason Sanford 44, Colin Patten 45, Zach Hayes 46, Jack Bailey 51; Swanton (192) — Garrett Swank 41, Raymond Schad 49, Brady Lemons 50, Samuel Betz 52; Otsego (232) — Michael Budge 51, Chaz Timko 54, Scott Koch 63, Carson Hollar 64.

At Delphos Country Club

Ottoville (210) — Carter Schnipke 44, Evan Turnwald 46, Dru Hilvers 50, Chad Schnipke 70; Fairview (216) — JT Nusbaum 47, Nathaniel Adkins 49, Ronnie Adkins 49, Brendan DeGryse 71.

