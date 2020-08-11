All four of Ottawa-Glandorf’s top scorers shot 85 or better at Eagle Rock on Monday at the Defiance Invitational, helping power the Titans to a five-shot advantage over runner-up Pettisville for the team championship.
Zach Stechschulte’s round of 76 led the charge for the Titans while Carson Fuka added a 76.
Pettisville’s Max Leppelmeier scorched the course with a medalist round of 73, with teammate Tommy McWatters adding a 76. Bryan, led by Drew Dauber’s 79, finished six shots back of the Blackbirds in third.
Jayden Jerger continued a solid start to the season for Defiance, shooting 80 to pace the fourth-place Bulldogs. CJ Zachrich and Jack Mortier each carded an 84 while sophomores David Jimenez and Bradyn Shaw each shot 87.
At Ironwood, host Wauseon nearly came up with the team title in their own tournament, coming up short by two shots to Liberty-Benton as runner-up of the Wauseon Invitational. Dylan Grahn’s 79 topped the scorecard for the Indians.
Defiance Invitational
At Eagle Rock
Ottawa-Glandorf (322) — Zach Stechschulte 76, Carson Fuka 79, Carter Schimmoeller 82, Dylan Meyer 85; Pettisville (327) — Max Leppelmeier 73, Tommy McWatters 76, Caleb Nafziger 86, Josh Horning 92; Bryan (333) — Drew Dauber 79, Nolan Kidston 83, Noah Huard 85, Nathan Hess 86; Defiance (335) — Jayden Jerger 80, CJ Zachrich 84, Jack Mortier 84, David Jimenez 87, Bradyn Shaw 87; Kalida (337) — Ryan Klausing 76, Kayla Nartker 84, Justin Siebeneck 86, Brandt Brinkman 91; Archbold (345) — Cahle Roth 78, Luke Rosebrook 80, Kenny Williams 86, Zane Behnfeldt 101; Wayne Trace (347) — Kaden Sutton 78, Dane Moore 84, Nyle Stoller 90, Garrett Williamson 95; Napoleon (354) — Riley Kleck 81, Zach Schroeder 85, Will Drewes 91, Lukas Prigge 97; Defiance B (365) — Aiden Kiessling 88, Ryan Yeager 90, Damien Martinez 93, Ayden Smith 94; Paulding (373) — Kyle Dominique 86, Josh Carper 93, Blake McGarvey 95, Andrew Adams 99; Ayersville (378) — Luke Schroeder 90, Cameron Cook 92, Kolton McCloud 93, Ethan Tressler 103; Celina (382); Fairview (383) — Nathaniel Adkins 84, Kasen Kauffman 93, Ronnie Adkins 97, Brendan Degryse 109; Patrick Henry (391) — Ethan Rohrs 94, Trey Woods 96, Sydney Rohrs 99, Nick Myers 102; Van Wert (395); Antwerp (400) — Gaige McMichael 88, Eric Thornell 99, Kaden Recker 103, Ethan Lichty 110; Tinora (411) — Kevin Keber 91, Carter Bernal 101, Sammy Sinn 107, BJ Morlock 112; Holgate (416) — Josh Tobias 77, Joey Kelly 93, Connor Haase 119, Micah Bok 127; Stryker (432) — Spencer Clingaman 87, Devon Weirauch 104, Brandon Bowers 114, Michael Donovan 127.
Wauseon Invitational
At Ironwood
Liberty-Benton (327); Wauseon (329) - Dylan Grahn 79, Jackson Gleckler 82, Andy Scherer 84, Luke Wheeler 84; Montpelier (341) — Hunter Burlew 76, Ethan Marihugh 82, Easten Richmond 89, Aidan Higbie 94; Lincolnview (351); Bluffton (353); North Central (370) — Collin Patten 84, Zach Hayes 84, Mason Sanford 96, Ben Pettit 107; Miller City (384) — TJ Michel 82, Thomas Weis 97, Dillon Peck 100, Isabelle Vance 105; Maumee Valley Country Day (442); Wauseon B (no team score) — Riley Morr 99, Zach Puehler 107, Jesse Ritticher 131.
At White Pines
Edgerton (188) — Noah Landel 39, Esten Kennerk 45, Kaden Kennerk 47, Preston Bartlett 57; Hicksville (214) — Maverick Keesbury 52, Aidan Pollick 53, Brandon Thornburg 54, Gabe Layne 55; Liberty Center (238) — Jacob Croninger 52, Zac Judge 54, Sam Zeiter 61, Landon Schultz 71.
Swanton Bulldog Invitational
At Valleywood
Ottawa Hills (359); Swanton (364) — Garrett Swank 79, Lucas Bloom 92, Devon Crouse 96, Blaine Pawlowicz 97; Otsego (387); Delta (400) — Chase Stickley 87, Cael Chiesa 94, Jayce Helminiak 102, Simon Munger 117; Evergreen (429) — Aaron Miller 88, Ethan Shively 108, Michael King 112, Brandon Cobb 121; Emmanuel Christian (539).
Friday
Henry County Tournament
At Auglaize
Team Points
Patrick Henry 8, Napoleon 7, Holgate 5, Liberty Center 0
Match Play
Josh Tobias (H) def. Sam Zeiter, 4 & 3; Zak Schroeder (N) def. Trey Woods (PH), 4 & 3; Tobias def. Schroeder, 2 & 1; Woods def. Zeiter, 2 up.
Joey Kelly (H) def. Zach Judge (LC), 4 & 3; Ethan Rohrs (PH) vs. Konnor Hoover (N), halved; Kelly def. Hoover, 4 & 2; Rohrs def. Judge, 4 & 3.
Jaxson Guelde (PH) def. Micah Bok (H), 4 & 2; Clayton Behfeldt (N) def. Landon Schultz (LC), 5 & 4; Bok def. Schultz, 4 & 2; Behnfeldt (N) def. Guelde, 1 up.
Lee Hogrefe (PH) def. Connor Haase (H), 3 & 1; Sydney Rohrs (PH) def. Will Fraker (N), 2 up; Rohrs def. Haase, 3 & 1; Fraker def. Hogrefe, 2 & 1.
Bryce Bostelman (N) def. Alyssa Wagner (H), 5 & 3; Nicholas Myers (PH) def. Kaden Wachtman (N), 2 up; Myers vs. Bostelman, halved; Wachtman def. Wagner, 5 & 4.
