Tinora improved to 2-1 on the season after picking up a solid win over visiting Patrick Henry in boys golf action at Eagle Rock Golf Club on Wednesday.
Tinora’s team score of 173 was paced by medalist Dylan Von Deylen, who shot an outstanding 35. Caden Trefzger added a 43 while Joe Melia shot 45.
At Eagle Rock
Tinora (173) — Dylan Von Deylen 35, Caden Trefzger 43, Joe Melia 45, Kevin Keber 50; Patrick Henry (210) — Trey Woods 43, Ethan Rohrs 46, Aiden Breece 55, Leo Hogrefe 61.
At Ironwood
Pettisville (167) — Max Leppelmeier 37, Tommy McWatters 40, Caleb Nafziger 45, Josh Horning 45; Ayersville (223) — Luke Schroeder 53, Kolton McCloud 54, Ethan Tressler 54, Cameron Cook 62.
At White Pines
Evergreen (197) — Aaron Miller 39, Garrett Betz 40, Ethan Shively 58, Connor Bartschy 60, Michael King 60; Liberty Center (235) — Cole Zeiter 48, Sam Zeiter 59, Zac Judge 60, Jacob Croninger 68.
At Moose Landing
Columbus Grove (185) - Zach Roberts 45, Noah Macke 45, Owen Macke 46, Austin Macke 49; Ottoville (192) — Dru Hilvers 40, Carter Schnipke 45, Evan Turnwald 49, Jack Langhals 58; Fort Jennings (231) — Logan Schimmoeller 49, Gavin Schimmoeller 49, Thomas Calvelage 63, Joseph Klir 70.
