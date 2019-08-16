Tinora’s Dylan Von Deylen tallied a medalist round of 34 at Eagle Rock Golf Club on Thursday, helping lift the Rams to a five-shot victory over Fairview in a Green Meadows Conference tri-match with Ayersville.

Caden Trefzger added a round of 44 for the Rams while Ronnie and Nathaniel Adkins tallied a 42 and 43, respectively, for Fairview. Kolton McCloud paced the Pilots with a round of 53.

Meanwhile at Suburban, Nolan Kidston picked up medalist honors in a dual match with North Central, firing a 34 in a 12-shot triumph. Case Hartman’s 37 helped the cause for the Bears while Chace Boothman paced North Central with a 39.

At Eagle Rock

Tinora (175) — Dylan Von Deylen 34, Caden Trefzger 44, Kevin Keber 47, Joe Melia 50; Fairview (180) — Ronnie Adkins 42, Nathaniel Adkins 43, Jasiel Laguna 46, JT Nusbaum 49; Ayersville (225) — Kolton McCloud 53, Luke Schroeder 54, Ethan Tressler 55, Cameron Cook 63.

At Auglaize

Delta (200) — Chase Stickley 43, Jayce Helminiak 47, Cael Chiesa 47, Lane Oyer 63; Holgate (223) — Josh Tobias 46, Joey Kelly 48, Robbie Thacker 59, Connor Haase 70.

At Auglaize

Wayne Trace (161) - Cale Crosby 38, Kaden Sutton 39, Dane Moore 42, Reid Miller 42; Paulding (186) - Kolson Egnor 40, Josh Carper 47, Logan Tope 49, Noah Pessefall 50.

At Suburban

Bryan (156) — Nolan Kidston 34, Case Hartman 37, Clayton Rupp 42, Drew Dauber 43, Nathan Hess 43; North Central (168) — Chace Boothman 39, Zack Hayes 42, Jack Bailey 43, Colin Patten 44.

At Toledo Country Club

Pettisville (324) — Tommy McWatters 77, Max Leppelmeier 78, Caleb Nafziger 82, Josh Horning 87; Toledo Christian (411) — Joe O’Neil 100, Caleb Hammack 101, Henry Tipping 105, Lucas Hanson 105.

At Pike Run

Ottawa-Glandorf (156) — Carter Schimmoeller 34, Parker Schimmoeller 38, Zach Stechschulte 39, Alex Ellerbrock 45, Brayden Buckland 45; Wapakoneta (181) — Tim Bruns 43, Clay Wilsey 44, John Heffner 45, Cooper Talowski 49.

At Patriot Hills

Fayette (162) — Noah Brinegar 37, Noah Bingman 40, Tanner Wagner 42, Tanner Lemley 43, Owen Lemley 43; Edgerton (171) — Rocco Green 38, Esten Kennerk 39, Noah Landel 45, Zach Irvin 49; Evergreen (186) — Aaron Miller 41, Garrett Betz 45, Conner Bartschy 46, Aiden Degroff 54; Hilltop (189) — Dominik Schmitt 45, Elijah Kuszmaul 45, Kasin Deck 49, Ethan Siebenaler 50.

At Valleywood

Swanton (174) — Garrett Swank 40, Sam Betz 44, Brady Lemons 45, Raymond Schad 45; Elmwood (225).

Load comments