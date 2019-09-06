Wayne Trace's Kaden Sutton earned medalist honors with a 37, to help Wayne Trace top Fairview, 169-191. Holgate finished third in the tri match at Auglaize, with a 217.
After Sutton, Dane Moore carded a 41, Cale Crosby shot a 43 and reid Miller finished with a 45.
J. T. Nusbaum had a 45 and Holgate's Josh Tobias shot a 41.
At Auglaize
Wayne Trace (169) - Kaden Sutton 37, Dane Moore 41, Cale Crosby 43, Reid Miller 45. Fairview (191) - J. T. Nusbaum 45, Nathaniel Adkings 48, Jasi Laguna 48, Ronnie Adkins 50. Holgate (217) - Josh Tobias 41, Joey Kelly 48, Robbie Thacker 62, Micah Bok 66.
At Moose Landing
Ottoville (175) - Evan Turnwald 38, Carter Schnipke 40, Dru Hilvers 47, Jack Langhals; North Baltimore (183) - Hunter Baker 38, Jaden Bucher 41, Malaki Peyton-Hobbs 51, Hunter Vogelsong 52; Ayersville (208) - Kolton McCloud 58, Cameron Cook 51, Ethan Tressler, Luke Schroeder 55.
At Ironwood
Pettisville (165) - Caleb Nafziger 39, Max Leppelmeier 40, Tommy McWatters 41, Josh Horning 45. Edon (238) - Hayden Price 45, Nathan Meyers 59, Thomas Wherenberg 65, Terran Dunbar 69.
At Patriot Hills
North Central (163) - Chace Boothman 35, Jack Bailey 40, Zach Hayes 43, Colin Patten 45. Fayette (164) - Noah Brinegar 38, Tanner Lemley 39, Owen Lemley 43, Noah Bingman 44.
At Ironwood
Bryan (169) – Case Hartman 35, Nolan Kidston 42, Drew Dauber 46, Nathan Hess 46; Archbold (179) – Luke Rosebrook 41, Drew McCarty 44, Josh Nofzinger 44, Kenny Williams 50; Evergreen (202) – Aaron Miller 42, Garrett Betz 48, Connor Bartschy 54, Ayden DeGroff 58, Michael King 58.
At Pike Run
Wauseon (185) – Dylan Grahn 41, Andy Sherer 44, Jaxon Radabaugh 50, Nic Barone 50; Delta (204) – Chase Stickley 39, Zack Mattin 51, Cael Chiesa 53, Jayce Helminiak 61; Patrick Henry (215) – Trey Woods 46, Aidan Breece 53, Nick Myers 57, Ethan Rohrs 59.
At Suburban
Montpelier (168) - Hunter Burlew 39, Ethan Marihugh 39, Easton Richmond 43, Aidan Higbie 47; Hilltop (205) - Dominik Schmitt 51, Elijah Kuszmaul 51, Kasin Deck 51, Avrie Reed 52.
At Moose Landing
Allen East (179) – Zach Miller 41, Carter Frey 41, Noah Brown 47, Cameron Hedrick 50; Delphos Jefferson (180) – Logan Gallmeier 39, Braxton Scalf, Brady Johnston 48, John Pseekos 52; Lincolnview (195) – Landon Price 47, Avery Slusher 48, Grant Glossett 50, Dane Ebel 50; Columbus Grove (206) – Nick Wolverton 50, Noah Macke 51, Austin Macke 52, Gabe Hardeman 53.
At Bluffton Golf Club
Leipsic (182) - Mason Tadena 43, Jaden Siefker 45, Brock Lammers 47, Mason Brandt 47, Eli Wueller 47; Pandora-Gilboa (195) - Alex Ricker 45, Grant Farthing 49, Trey Hovest 50, Jacob Suter 51.
At Pike Run
Ottawa-Glandorf (162) - Carter Schimmoeller 38, Parker Schomaeker 40, Alex Ellerbrock 41, Carson Trombley 43; Lima Bath (182) - Britton Hall 37, Charlie Schneider 47, Riley Goff 49, Kaden Downey 49.
