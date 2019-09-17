WAUSEON — Archbold’s Luke Rosebrook earned medalist honors with a 39 to help Archbold top Wauseon by one stroke on Monday, 170-171. Liberty Center finished third with 236.
Wauseon finishes the regular season tied for first in the NWOAL with Bryan, at 6-1. Archbold and Swanton finished tied for third, at 5-2.
Josh Nofziger and Kenny Williams both carded 43s for Archbold while Drew McCarty fired a 45. Dylan Grahn and Jaxson Radabaugh both shot 42.
At Eagles Landing, Napoleon competed in the NLL Championships Monday. The Cats finished sixth with a team score of 354. Combined with dual meet points, Napoleon ended sixth in the final NLL golf standings.
Landon Willeman shot a 77 and was named to the all-league first team for Napoleon. Riley Kleck added an 88, Zak Schroeder carded a 93 and both Jayce Brubaker and Will Drewes shot 96s.
At Ironwood
Archbold (170) — Luke Rosebrook 39, Josh Nofziger 43, Kenny Williams 43, Drew McCarty 45. Wauseon (171) — Dylan Grahn 42, Jaxson Radabaugh 42, Ben Gype 43, Andy Scherer 44. Liberty Center (236) — Cole Zeiter 52, Sam Zeiter 55, Jacob Croninger 63, Jake Spieth 66.
Pettisville (172) — Max Leppelmeier 36, Tommy McWatters 45, Josh Horning 45, Jake King 46. Edgerton (180) — Noah Landel 43, Zach Ivan 44, Esten Kennerk 44, Rocco Green 49. Hilltop (199) — Elijah Kuszmaul 46, Avrie Reed 49, Kasin Deck 50, Ethan Siebenaler 54.
At White Pines
Bryan (168) — Case Hartman 34, Clayton Rupp 43, Nathan Hess 46, Nolan Kidston 46. Swanton (179) — Garrett Swank 38, Sam Betz 42, Brady Lemons 47, Raymond Schad 52. Delta (184) — Jayce Helminiak 45, Chase Stickley 46, Cael Chiesa 46, Zack Mattin 47.
At Auglaize
Hicksville (189) — Jake Rickman 44, Brandon Thornburg 45, Josh Carns 48, Gabe Bland 52, Maverki Keesbury 53. Holgate (189) — Josh Tobias 40, Joey Kelly 46, Micah Bok 50, Robbie Thacker 53, Connor Haase 67.
At Spuyten Duyval
Evergreen (195) - Garrett Betz 43, Aaron Miller 46, Connor Bartschy 48, Michael King 58; Patrick Henry (201) — Ethan Rohrs 48, Trey Woods 49, Aidan Breece 49, Nicholas Myers 55.
At Shawnee Country Club
Kalida (169) — Justin Siebeneck 41, Josh Recker 42, Grace Miller 42, Alec Edelbrock 44; Lima Shawnee (176) — Justin Altenbach 41, Soloman Smith 42, Mathew Azzarello 46, Colin Pasion 47.
Saturday
Golden Bear Invitational
At Riverside Greens
Toledo St. John’s (295). Bryan (309) — Case Hartman 70, Nolan Kidston 75, Clayton Rupp 82, Drew Dauber 82. Kalida (328) — Josh Recker 73, Ryan Klausing 80, Alec Edelbrock 85, David Peck 90. Napoleon (329) — Landon Willeman 78, Riley Kleck 79, Jayce Brubaker 83, Zak Schroeder 89. Defiance (336) — Jack VanderHorst 73, Braden Shaw 84, Kam Brown 89, C.J. Zachrich 90. Wauseon (339) — Andy Scherer 80, Dylan Grahn 83, Luke Wheeler 86, Jaxon Wheeler 90. Lima Central Catholic (340). Springfield (404).
Pettisville Invitational
At Ironwood
Pettisville (320) — Tommy McWatters 71, Max Leppelmeier 74, Caleb Nafziger 87, Josh Horning 88. Wayne Trace (345) — Reid Miller 79, Kaden Sutton 85, Dane Moore 85, Cale Crosby 96. Fayette (347) — Noah Brienegar 81, Owen Lemley; 88, Tanner Wagner 88, Tanner Lemley 90. North Central (350). Montpelier (353). Fairview (366). Toledo Christian (382). Edgerton (395). Holgate (400). Tinora (404). Ayersville (406). Delta (415). Hicksville (416). Stryker (427). Hilltop (433).
