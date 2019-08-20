WAUSEON — Powered by three stellar sub-40 rounds, Pettisville picked up a nine-shot victory over Bryan in dual golf action at Ironwood Golf Course on Monday.

Max Leppelmeier earned medalist honors for the Blackbirds with a round of 36 while Caleb Nafziger and Tommy McWatters tallied a 38 and 39, respectively.

Case Hartman wasn't far behind for Bryan, pacing the Golden Bears with a 38.

At Ironwood

Pettisville (158) - Max Leppelmeier 36, Caleb Nafziger 38, Tommy McWatters 39, Josh Horning 45; Bryan (167) - Case Hartman 38, Nolan Kidston 42, Drew Dauber 43, Clayton Rupp 44.

At Delphos Country Club

Wayne Trace def. Ottoville, 5-1

Kaden Sutton (WT) def. Carter Schnipke, 2 and 1; Dru Hilvers (O) def. Reid Miller, 3 and 2; Dane Moore (WT)  def. Evan Turnwald, 3 and 2; Cale Crosby (WT) def. Jack Langhals, 3 and 2; Evan Crosby (WT) def. Chad Schnipke, 5 and 4; Nyle Stoller (WT) won by forfeit.

At Ironwood

Archbold (185) - Luke Rosebrook 43, Drew McCarty 46, Josh Nofzinger 46, Kenny Williams 50; Tinora (191).

At Auglaize

Wauseon (167) - Dylan Grahn 39, Andy Scherer 40, Jaxon Radabaugh 41, Luke Wheeler 47; Holgate (213) - Josh Tobias 43, Joey Kelly 52, Robbie Thacker 55, Micah Bok 63.

At Patriot Hills

Fayette (155) - Noah Brinegar 35, Tanner Wagner 38, Tanner Lemley 39, Owen Lemley 43; Delta (201) - Chase Stickley 41, Cael Chiesa 45, Jayce Helminiak 52, Layne Oyer 63; Hilltop (203) - Ethan Siebenaler 45, Kasin Deck 51, Dominik Schmitt 53, Jamie Chester 54.

At Suburban

Montpelier (165) - Hunter Burlew 34, Ethan Marihugh 42, Aidan Higbie 43, Easten Richmond 46; Edgerton (177) - Rocco Green 42, Esten Kennerk 43, Noah Landel 44, Zach Ivan 48.

At Auglaize

Bluffton (173) - Kenny Lovett 41, Drew Wilson 44, Micah Minnig 44, Jaden Coonfare 44; Allen East (175) - Zach Miller 34, Carter Frey 43, Elijah Lawrence 49, Cameron Hedrick 49; Paulding (177) - Kolson Egnor 38, Kyle Harris 44, Josh Carper 47, Hailey Hartzell 48; Crestview (210) - Dillon Underwood 50, Will Sharpe 50, Scott Bowman 55, Evan Scarlett 55.

At Pike Run

Liberty-Benton (167) - Seth Lasiter 40, Brice McDaniel 41, Austin Hanni-Wells 42, Noah Brand 44, Patrick Streacker 44; Leipsic (189) - Mason Brandt 44, Brock Lammers 47, Mason Tadena 49, Alex Gerdeman 49; McComb (225) - Nate Bishop 48, Caleb Kreinbrink 52, Mason Pierce 62, Aaron Rider 63.

Friday

At Moose Landing

Ayersville (204) - Kolton McCloud 48, Cameron Cook 51, Ethan Tressler 52, Luke Schroeder 53; Miller City (220) - TJ Michel 43, Dillon Peck 53, Thomas Weis 56, Isabelle Vance 68.

Load comments