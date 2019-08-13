OTTAWA — Kalida finished just three strokes off the team title, coming up just short to team champ Liberty-Benton at the Patrick Henry Patriot Invitational at Pike Run Golf Club on Monday.

Landon Willeman’s 75 was one shot behind medalist Seth Lasiter of L-B. Ryan Klausing shot 78 to lead the runner-up Wildcats while Drew Dauber paced third-place Bryan with a round of 79. Owen Macke shot a 78 for Columbus Grove, which was fifth behind Napoleon.

Patriot Invitational

At Pike Run

Liberty-Benton (321); Kalida (324) — Ryan Klausing 78, Josh Recker 81, Alec Edelbrock 82, David Peck 83; Bryan (336) — Drew Dauber 79, Case Hartman 81, Clayton Rupp 86, Nolan Kidston 90; Napoleon (345) — Landon Willeman 75, Riley Kleck 80, Jayce Brubaker 94, Lukas Prigge 96; Columbus Grove (347) — Owen Macke 78, Noah Macke 86, Zach Roberts 89, Austin Macke 94; Maumee Valley Country Day (351); Leipsic (367) — Brock Lammers 85, Eli Wueller 93, Mason Tadena 94, Jaden Siefker 95; Fairview (379) — JT Nusbaum 83, Nathaniel Adkins 86, Ronnie Adkins 92, Triston Joost 118; Holgate (391) — Josh Tobias 82, Joey Kelly 90, Robbie Thacker 100, Micah Bok 119; Evergreen (396) — Aaron Miller 84, Garrett Betz 90, Conner Bertschy 105, Ethan Shively 117; McComb (405); Ottoville (416) — Carter Schnipke 88, Dru Hilvers 88, Evan Turnwald 99, Chad Schnipke 141; Miller City (425) — TJ Michel 90, Dillon Peck 104, Thomas Weis 113, Isabelle Vance 118; North Baltimore (425); Patrick Henry (448) — Trey Woods 102, Aidan Breece 106, Ethan Rohrs 114, Nick Myers 126.

At Willow Bend

Van Wert (177) — Jace Fast 43, Zane Fast 43, Evan Knittle 45, Gavin Flickinger 46; Wayne Trace (185) — Kaden Sutton 43, Reid Miller 45, Dane Moore 47, Cale Crosby 50.

At Pond-A-River

Antwerp (163) — Austin Lichty 38, Jake Eaken 39, Gaige McMichael 40, Eric Thornell 46; Edgerton (187) — Esten Kennerk 42, Zach Ivan 46, Rocco Green 49, Noah Landel 50.

At Patriot Hills

Fayette () — ; Ayersville () — .

At Riverside Greens

Wauseon (185) — Andy Scherer 44, Ben Gype 44, Jaxon Radabaugh 48, Nic Barone 49; Stryker (222) — Spencer Clingaman 38, Devon Weirauch 44, Max Wonders 45, Jakob Gaskill 95.

