WAUSEON — Pettisville took the top two individual spots in having no trouble winning the Buckeye Border Conference boys golf championship Thursday at Ironwood Golf Course in Wauseon.
Max Leppelmeier fired a 72 to lead the Blackbirds, which was good for medalist honors. Tommy McWatters was right behind, shooting a 73 for Pettisville. Both were named all-league first team.
Also named all-league first team were Chase Boothman of North Central, Spencer Clingamen of Stryker and Noah Brinegar of Fayette.
The Blackbirds had no trouble winning the team title. They outdistanced North Central 313-352 for the win.
North Central’s Collin Patten and Zach Haynes were named to the second team, along with Hayden Price of Edon, Ethan Marihugh of Montpelier, Tanner Lemley of Fayette and Caleb Nafziger of Pettisville.
At Ironwood
Pettisville (313) — Max Leppelmeier 72, Tommy McWatters 73, Caleb Nafziger 78, Josh Horning 90, Jake King 95, Levi Myers 99. North Central (352) — Chase Boothman 82, Collin Patten 88, Zach Hayes 91, Levi Williams 91, Jack Bailey 92, Mason Sanford 94. Montpelier (357) — Hunter Burlew 78, Ethan Marihugh 84, Roman Sommer 97, Easten Richmond 98, Aiden Higbie 103, Brayden Johantgen 104. Fayette (357) — Noah Brinegar 80, Tanner Lemley 81, Tanner Wagner 97, Noah Bingman 99, Brayden Herman 141. Hilltop (400) — Avrie Reed 98, Jamie Chester 99, Ethan Siebenaler 101, Kasin Deck 102, Dominik Schmitt 103, Elijah Kuszmaul 103. Stryker (417) — Spencer Clingamen 77, Devon Weirauch 86, Max Wonders 102, Tristan Atkinson 152, Logan Stuckey 155. Edon (453) — Hayden Price 87, Nathan Meyers 110, Terran Dunbar 127, Tyler Trevino 129, Thomas Wehrenberg 139.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.