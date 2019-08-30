WAUSEON — Pettisville picked up a win in the Buckeye Border Conference as the Blackbirds downed Montpelier 163-182 at Ironwood Golf Course in Wauseon.
Max Leppelmeier fired a 37 to lead Pettisville. Tommy McWatters added a 38. Hunter Burlew fired a 38 to lead the Locos.
At Ironwood
Pettisville (163) — Max Leppelmeier 37, Tommy McWatters 38, Caleb Nafziger 44, Josh Horning 44. Montpelier (182) — Hunter Burlew 38, Easten Richmond 46, Ethan Marihugh 48, Aiden Bigbie 50.
At Patriot Hills
Fayette (169). Edon (235) — Hayden Price 46, Nate Myers 60, Thomas Wherenberg 63, Terran Dunbar 66.
At Auglaize
Leipsic (172) — Jaden Siefker 42, Brock Lammers 43, Mason Brandt 43, Mason Tadena. Holgate (219) — Josh Tobias 43, Joey Kelly 56, Micah Bok 57, Robbie Thacker 63.
At Riverside Greens
North Central (170) — Chace Boothman 40, Jack bailey 40, Zack Hayes 45, Colin Patten 45. Stryker (217) — Spencer Clingaman 37, Devon Wairauch 45, Max Wonders 52, Williams Hardy 83.
At Valleywood
Wauseon (176) — Andy Scherer 40, Dylan Grahn 42, Jaxon Radabaugh 46, Ben Gype 48. Swanton (184) — Sam Betz 40, Garrett Swank 43, Brady Lemons 50, Raymond Schad 51. Evergreen (202) — Aaron Miller 43, Garrett Betz 46, Connor Bartsch 54, Ethan Shively 59.
At White Pines
Archbold (193) — Luke Rosebrook 43, Joshua Nofzinger 45, Drew McCarty 52, Kenny Williams 53. Delta (204) — Chase Stickley 43, Cael Chiesa 48, Jayce Helminiak 49, Lane Oyer 64.
At Pond-A-River
Hicksville (192) — Jacob Rickman 44, Gabe Bland 44, Maverick Keesbury 51, Joshua Swift 53, Brandon Thornburg 53. Hilltop (205) — Ethan Siebenaler 47, Dominik Schmitt 50, Reed 53, Chester 55, Calvin 55.
At Pleasant Valley
Wayne Trace (176) — Kaden Sutton 40, Reid Miller 42, Dane Moore 45, Cale Crosby 49.
Edgerton (207) — Zach Ivan 48, Esten Kenner 52, Rocco Green 53, Noah Landel 54.
At Moose Landing
Bluffton (194). Columbus Grove (201). Crestview (249).
