BLUFFTON — Paulding and Columbus Grove ended middle of the pack at the Northwest Conference boys golf tournament Thursday at Bluffton Golf Club.
Bluffton, who swept the NWC dual meet season, won the league title by shooting a 340. Delphos Jefferson was second with a 358, followed by Allen East with a 366.
Paulding was next with a 372, ahead of Columbus Grove, who carded a 374.
Paulding and Delphos Jefferson tied for third in the final conference standings. Columbus Grove finished sixth.
Kolson Egnor led the Panthers with an 89. He was named to the all-league first team. Columbus Grove’s Owen Macke was second at the tournament with an 82, and he was named to the second team.
At Bluffton
Bluffton (340). Delphos Jefferson (358). Allen East (366). Paulding (372) — Kolson Egnor 89, Noah Pessefall 92, Kyle Dominique 93, Josh Carper 98, Hailey Hartzell 103, Boston Pease 105. Columbus Grove (374) — Owen Macke 82, Austin Macke 91, Gabe Hardeman 98, Noah Macke 103, Nick Wolverton 109, Brayden Keck 115. Lincolnview (395). Ada (404). Crestview (414).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.