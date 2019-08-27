Bluffton stayed undefeated on the boys golf season at 17-0 as the Pirates downed Paulding, Columbus Grove and Delphos Jefferson in a quad meet Monday at Delphos Country Club.
Bluffton’s Drew Wilson earned medalist honors with a 39. Kolson Egnor led Paulding with a 44.
At Delphos
Bluffton (175) — Drew Wilson 39, Kenny Lovett 43, Micah Minnig 46, Jaden Coonfare 47. Paulding (196) — Kolson Egnor 44, Josh Carper 49, Kyle Dominique 50, Hailey Hartnell 53. Columbus Grove (197) — Austin Macke 43, Noah Macke 49, Owen Macke 51, Nick Wolverton 54. Delphos Jefferson (202) — Braxton Scalf 46, Logan Gallmeier 46, John Pseekos 54, Jaden Lucas 56.
At Lakeland
Leipsic (176) — Jaden Siefker 42, Mason Brandt 43, Eli Wueller 45, Brock Lammers 46. Arcadia (188) — Evan Lieurance 42, Casey Cramer 45, Will Recker 46, Joel Lininger 55, Aiden Sponsler 55. North Baltimore (202) — Hunter Baker 44, Jaden Bucher 50, Malaki Peyton-Hobbs 52, Hunter Vogelsong 56.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.