Bluffton stayed undefeated on the boys golf season at 17-0 as the Pirates downed Paulding, Columbus Grove and Delphos Jefferson in a quad meet Monday at Delphos Country Club.

Bluffton’s Drew Wilson earned medalist honors with a 39. Kolson Egnor led Paulding with a 44.

At Delphos

Bluffton (175) — Drew Wilson 39, Kenny Lovett 43, Micah Minnig 46, Jaden Coonfare 47. Paulding (196) — Kolson Egnor 44, Josh Carper 49, Kyle Dominique 50, Hailey Hartnell 53. Columbus Grove (197) — Austin Macke 43, Noah Macke 49, Owen Macke 51, Nick Wolverton 54. Delphos Jefferson (202) — Braxton Scalf 46, Logan Gallmeier 46, John Pseekos 54, Jaden Lucas 56.

At Lakeland

Leipsic (176) — Jaden Siefker 42, Mason Brandt 43, Eli Wueller 45, Brock Lammers 46. Arcadia (188) — Evan Lieurance 42, Casey Cramer 45, Will Recker 46, Joel Lininger 55, Aiden Sponsler 55. North Baltimore (202) — Hunter Baker 44, Jaden Bucher 50, Malaki Peyton-Hobbs 52, Hunter Vogelsong 56.

