VAN WERT — Paulding picked up a six-stroke win in Northwest Conference action against Delphos Jefferson, Crestview and host Lincolnview in boys golf action at Hickory Sticks on Friday.

Kolson Egnor shared co-medalist honors with Jefferson's Logan Gallmeier in the victory for the Panthers after shooting 40 while Noah Pessefall added a round of 46.

At Hickory Sticks

Paulding (183) - Kolson Egnor 40, Noah Pessefall 46, Kyle Dominique 48, Josh Carper 49. Lincolnview (189) - Evan Miller 45, Landon Price 47, Dane Ebel 48, Grant Glosset 49. Delphos Jefferson (191) - Logan Gallmeier 40, Braxton Scalf 44, Brady Johnston 53, Kaden Schrader 54. Crestview (222) - Dillion Underwood 51, Evan Scarlett 55, Scotty Bowman 56, Tanner Myers 60.

At Ironwood

Wauseon (177) - Luke Wheeler 42, Andy Scherer 43, Dylan Grahn 44, Ben Gype 48. Tinora (184) - Dylan Von Deylen 41, Caden Trezger 43, Joe Meila 47, Carter Bernal 53.

At Delphos CC

Ottoville (188) - Carter Schnipke 42, Dru Hilvers 48, Evan Turnwald 49, Jack Langhals 49. Patrick Henry (215) - Ethan Rohrs 48, Trey Woods 51, Nick Myers 57, Aidan Breece 59.

At Riverside Greens

Archbold (174) - Drew McCarty 42, Kenny Williams 43, Josh Nofzinger 44, Luke Rosebrook 45. Stryker (200) - Spencer Clingaman 37, Max Wonders 45, Devan Weirauch 50, William Hardy 68.

Load comments