Led by senior Chace Boothman’s round of 74, North Central edged out Buckeye Border Conference rival Pettisville by a single stroke to claim the Defiance Invitational tournament title at Eagle Rock Golf Club on Monday to kick off the boys golf season.
Sophomores Zach Hayes and Collin Patten shot 83 and 85, respectively, to fuel the effort for North Central. Will Lammers led third-place Defiance with a 74 as the Bulldogs finished three shots off the lead with a team score of 336.
Tinora senior Dylan Von Deylen knocked in a medalist round of 68, five shots clear of the next best individual round.
Defiance Invitational
At Eagle Rock
North Central (333) — Chace Boothman 74, Zach Hayes 83, Collin Patten 85, Jack Bailey 91; Pettisville (334) — Tommy McWatters 73, Max Leppelmeier 82, Caleb Nafziger 89, Josh Horning 90; Defiance (336) — Will Lammers 74, Jack VanderHorst 83, Jack Mortier 88, David Jimenez 91; Ottawa-Glandorf (341) — Zach Stechschulte 81, Alex Ellerbrock 82, Carter Schimmoeller 85, Carson Trombley 93; Kalida (346) — Ryan Klausing 83, Josh Recker 87, Justin Siebeneck 87, Alec Edelbrock 89; Wayne Trace (358) — Kaden Sutton 79, Dane Moore 92, Cale Crosby 92, Reid Miller 95; Napoleon (359) — Landon Willeman 78, Riley Kleck 88, Zach Schroeder 96, Jayce Brubaker 97; Wauseon (360) — Dylan Grahn 86, Andy Scherer 88, Jaxon Radabaugh 92, Luke Wheeler 94; Bryan (365) — Case Hartman 75, Nolan Kidston 89, Drew Dauber 96, Nathan Hess 105, Colin Shirkey 105; Antwerp (368) — Jake Eaken 87, Austin Lichty 89, Gaige McMichael 95, Eric Thornell 97; Tinora (371) — Dylan Von Deylen 68, Caden Trefzger 100, Carter Bernal 101, Joe Melia 102; Defiance B (373) — Jayden Jerger 89, Aiden Kiessling 94, C.J. Zachrich 94, Nate Hodge 96; Van Wert (378) — Evan Knittle 90, Zane Fast 95, Cameron Terhark 95, Jace Fast 98; Fairview (379) — John Nusbaum 88, Nathaniel Adkins 89, Ronnie Adkins 90, Brendan Degryse 112; Paulding (399) — Kolson Egnor 85, Noah Pessefall 98, Logan Tope 106, Josh Carper 110; Celina (424) — David Kramer 96, Nate Boley 97, Brecken Adams 113, Tyler Johnson 118; Ayersville (436) — Kolton McCloud 99, Ethan Tressler 111, Cameron Cook 112, Luke Schroeder 114; Patrick Henry (449) — Trey Woods 90, Aidan Breece 103, Ethan Rohrs 117, Nicholas Myers 139; Archbold (472) — Luke Rosebrook 84, Drew McCarty 94, Shylo Richardson 138, Isaac Riegsecker 156; Holgate (482) — Josh Tobias 84, Joey Kelly 104, Connor Haase 144, Robbie Thacker 149; Stryker (NTS) — Spencer Clingaman 82, Max Wonders 115, Devon Weirauch 127.
