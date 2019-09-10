OTTAWA — Despite Ayersville shooting its best score of the year, Miller City outlasted the Pilots by 11 shots in a tri-match at Moose Landing Golf Club on Monday.
TJ Michel garnered medalist honors after shooting 39 for the Wildcats while Kolton McCloud shot 42 to pace Ayersville.
At Moose Landing
Miller City (184) — TJ Michel 39, Dillon Peck 45, Connor Niese 49, Thomas Weis 51; Ayersville (195) — Kolton McCloud 42, Luke Schroeder 48, Connor Cook 51, Ethan Tressler 54; Fort Jennings (210) — Logan Schimmoeller 46, Gavyn Schimmoeller 47, Noah Wittler 58, Thomas Calvelage 59.
At Suburban
North Central (164) — Chace Boothman 39, Zack Hayes 39, Colin Patten 41, Jack Bailey 45; Edgerton (181) — Noah Landel 44, Zach Ivan 44, Rocco Green 45, Esten Kennerk 48; Hicksville (192) - Jake Rickman 42, Gabe Bland 49, Josh Cams 50, Brandon Thornburg 51.
At White Pines
Holgate (209) — Josh Tobias 42, Joey Kelly 45, Robbie Thacker 58, Micah Bok 64; Liberty Center (217) — Cole Zeiter 48, Jake Speith 50, Jacob Croninger 59, Sam Zeiter 60.
At Pleasant Valley
Wayne Trace (164) — Kaden Sutton 39, Dane Moore 40, Reid Miller 42, Cale Crosby 43; Tinora (182) — No statistics.
At Ironwood
Wauseon (175) — Luke Wheeler 42, Andy Scherer 43, Jaxon Radabaugh 44, Dylan Grahn 46; Napoleon (187) — Riley Kleck 44, Elijah Wolf 45, Jayce Brubaker 48, Will Drewes 50.
At Pike Run
Leipsic (180) — Jaden Siefker 41, Mason Brandt 44, Eli Wuller 46, Brock Lammers 49; Patrick Henry (207) — Trey Woods 45, Aidan Breece 50, Nick Myers 56, Lee Hogrefe 56.
At Auglaize
Delphos Jefferson (170) — Logan Gallmeier 38, Braxton Scalf 39, Kaden Schrader 44, John Pseekos 49; Paulding (176) — Kolson Egnor 41, Josh Carper 42, Kyle Harris 45, Kyle Dominique 48; Ada (186) — Alex Morgan 43, Brevin Sizemore 43, Dexter Woods 50, Kamron Wilkerson 50.
At Moose Landing
Kalida (167) — Ryan Klausing 39, Josh Recker 41, Alec Edelbrock 43, David Peck 44; Van Buren (180).
Saturday
Stryker Panther Invitational
At Riverside Greens
Pettisville (329) — Max Leppelmeier 73, Tommy McWatters 79, Caleb Nafziger 88, Josh Horning 89. Fayette (330) — Noah Brinegar 77, Tanner Lemley 82, Owen Lemley 84, Tanner Wagner 87. Wauseon (331) — Dylan Grahn 75, Andy Scherer 81, Jaxon Radabaugh 84, Luke Wheeler 91. Montpelier (337) — Hunter Berlew 76, Easten Richmond 85, Aidan Higbie 93. Tinora (349) — Dylan Von Deylen 66, Caden Trefzger 92, Kevin Keber 93, Joe Melia 98. North Central (351) — Chace Boothman 80, Zach Hayes 89, Collin Patten 91, Jack Bailey 91. Fairview (353) — John Nusbaum 83, Ronnie Adkins 88, Jasiel Laguna 90, Nathaniel Adkins 92. Archbold (366) — Josh Nofziger 86, Luke Rosebrook 88, Kenny Williams 94, Drew McCarty 98. Hilltop (392) — Ethan Siebenaler 91, Avrie Reed 99, Dominik Schmitt 100, Jamie Chester 102. Ayersville (392) — Cameron Cook 95, Ethan Tressler 95, Kolton McCloud 96, Luke Schroeder 106. Edon (457) — Hayden Price 90, Nathen Meyers 99, Terran Dunbar 127, Thomas Wehrenberg 141.
Antwerp Boys Golf Invitational
Paulding (354). Edgerton (354). Lincolnview (355). Antwerp (361). Hicksville (374). Crestview (410).
Medalist: Jake Eaken (Antwerp), 77.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.