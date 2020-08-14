Kalida edged Wauseon by just two shots to claim the team championship at the Paulding Panther Invitational at Auglaize Golf Club on Thursday.
Ryan Klausing finished a shot away from earning medalist honors, leading Kalida with a round of 73 while Jaxon Radabaugh’s 78 led the charge for the runner-up Indians. Bryan, paced by Nolan Kidston’s 78, was third.
Montpelier standout Hunter Burlew led all golfers on the day with a medalist round of 72 for the fourth-place Locos. Burlew’s outing tied a 41-year-old school record held by Gary Kime from 1979 for best 18-hole individual round.
At Suburban Golf Club, North Centtral made in three titles in a row at their own Eagle Invitational, scoring a 341 to win over Edgerton by 13 strokes.
Zach Hayes of the Eagles earned medalist honors with a three-over 75. Stryker’s Spencer Clingaman finished a shot back with a 76.
At the Genoa Invitational, Pettisville’s Max Leppelmeier earned medalist honors with a 71 as the Blackbirds took second at Maumee Bay. Anthony Wayne tallied a 307 to win, with Pettisville carding a 318.
Paulding Invitational
At Auglaize
Kalida (326) — Ryan Klausing 73, Justin Siebeneck 81, Kayla Nartker 84, Ethan Warnecke 88; Wauseon (328) — Jaxon Radabaugh 78, Andy Scherer 80, Dylan Grahn 81, Jackson Gleckler 89; Bryan (331) — Nolan Kidston 78, Nathan Hess 83, Drew Dauber 83, Noah Huard 87; Montpelier (343) — Hunter Burlew 72, Ethan Marihugh 87, Jaxon Richmond 91, Easten Richmond 93; Paulding (343) — Kyle Dominique 81, Hunter Kauser 85, Josh Carper 85, Blake McGarvey 92; Wayne Trace (346) — Kaden Sutton 77, Evan Crosby 85, Dane Moore 86, Garrett Williamson 98; Archbold (351) — Cahle Roth 76, Luke Rosebrook 84, Kenny Williams 90, Zane Behnfeldt 101; Fairview (360) — Ronnie Adkins 81, Nathaniel Adkins 89, Kasen Kauffman 91, Brendan Degryse 99; Swanton (372) — Garrett Swank 81, Blaine Pawlowicz 95, Devon Crouse 97, Lucas Bloom 99; Antwerp (374) — Gaige McMichael 84, Eric Thornell 90, Ethan Lichty 91, Ross Lee 109; Tinora (375) — Kevin Keber 81, Carter Bernal 87, Aiden Rittenhouse 102, BJ Morlock 105; Patrick Henry (384) — Ethan Rohrs 87, Trey Woods 90, Jaxson Guelde 97, Lee Hogrefe 110; Delta (385) — Chase Stickley 83, Jayce Helminiak 96, Cael Chiesa 98, Lane Oyer 108; Delphos Jefferson (401); Liberty Center (483) — Sam Zeiter 109, Jacob Croninger 111, Zac Judge 120, Landon Schultz 143; Holgate (no team score) — Josh Tobias 77, Joey Kelly 99, Connor Haase 110.
Eagle Invitational
At Suburban Golf Club
North Central (341) - Zavh Hayes 75, Colin Patten 82, Mason Sanford 88, Ben Pettit 96; Edgerton (354) - Esten Kennerk 82, Kaden Kennerk 84, Noah Landel 87, Nathan Swank 101; Hilltop (360) - Karter Gary 82, Jamie Chester 91, Ethan Siebenaler 92, Avrie Reed 95; Stryker (377) - Spencer Clingaman 76, Devon Weirauch 87, Brandon Bowers 103, Michael Donovan 111; Ayersville (380) - Luke Schroeder 85, Kolton McCloud 93, Ethan Tressler 98,Cameron Cook 104; Fayette (404) - Tanner Wagner 88, Wyatt Mitchell 99, Owen Lemley 102, Brandon Brown 115; Evergreen (408) - Aaron Miller 83, Ethan Shively 100, Adam Schmidt 111, Michael King 114; Hicksville (425) - Maverik Keesbury 98, Aidan Pollick 102, Brandon Thornsburg 103, Gabe Layne 122; Emmanuel Chrtistian (492); Edon (no team score) - Hayden Price 82, Thomas Wehrenberg 143.
Genoa Bank Invitational
At Maumee Bay
Anthony Wayne (307); Pettisville (318) - Max Leppelmeier 71, Tommy McWatters 75, Caleb Nafziger 80, Levi Myers 92; St. Francis (323); Liberty-Benton (335); Woodmore (353); Toledo CC (358); Genoa (383); Lake (402); Maumee (436).
At Pike Run
Ottoville (168) — Dru Hilvers 41, JackLanghals 41, Carter Schnipke 43, Michael Turnwald 43; Leipsic (188) — Mason Brandt 40, Jaden Siefker 44, Alex Gerdeman 51, Mitchel Maag 55; Miller City (202) — TJ Michael 46, Thomas Weis 47, Dillon Peck 52, Isabelle Vance 57; Fort Jennings (228) — Gavin Schimmoeller 45, Nick Trenman 55, Evan Hoersten 64, Zach Schulte 64.
