Kalida outscored runner-up Antwerp by 19 strokes to claim the Paulding Invitational championship in golf action at Auglaize Golf Club on Thursday.
Josh Recker shot 73 to lead the Wildcats to the team victory while Ryan Klausing added a round of 77. Bryan’s Case Hartman shot 70 to earn medalist honors while Austin Lichty’s 77 led Antwerp.
At Suburban Golf Club in Montpelier, host North Central bested runner-up Fayette by 16 strokes to capture the Eagle Invitational.
North Central’s Chase Boothman earned medalist honors with a 76.
Paulding Invitational
At Auglaize
Kalida (316) — Josh Recker 73, Ryan Klausing 77, David Peck 81, Grace Miller 85; Antwerp (335) — Austin Lichty 77, Jake Eaken 80, Eric Thornell 84, Jayvin Landers 94; Bryan (340) — Case Hartman 70, Nolan Kidston 82, Drew Dauber 91, Nathan Hess 97; Wayne Trace (345) — Kaden Sutton 78, Dane Moore 85, Reid Miller 90, Cale Crosby 92; Napoleon (348) — Landon Willeman 76, Riley Kleck 85, Jayce Brubaker 93, Lukas Prigge 94; Wauseon (357) — Dylan Grahn 84, Andy Scherer 88, Luke Wheeler 89, Ben Gype 96; Tinora (361) — Dylan Von Deylen 72, Caden Trefzger 90, Kevin Keber 96, Carter Bernal 103, Sammy Sinn 103; Swanton (362) — Garrett Swank 79, Sam Betz 92, Brady Lemons 94, Raymond Schad 97; Montpelier (365) - Hunter Burlew 80, Aiden Higbie 90, Ethan Marihugh 94, Easten Richmond 101, Brayden JoHartgen 101; Delphos Jefferson (369); Paulding (373) — Kolson Egnor 85, Hailey Hartzell 91, Kyle Dominique 97, Noah Pessefall 100; Fairview (394) - Nathaniel Adkins 87, JT Nusbaum 92, Ronnie Adkins 101, Triston Joost 114; Delta (409) — Chase Stickley 84, Cael Chiesa 96, Jayce Helminiak 101, Lane Oyer 128; Archbold (420) — Luke Rosebrook 91, Kenny Williams 92, Drew McCarty 97, Isaac Riegsecker 140; Holgate (436) — Josh Tobias 87, Joey Kelly 108, Micah Bok 116, Robbie Thacker 125; Patrick Henry (443) — Trey Woods 97, Ethan Rohrs 108, Aiden Breece 109, Lee Hogrefe 129; Liberty Center (459) — Cole Zeiter 98, Zac Judge 118, Jacob Croninger 118, Sam Zeiter 125.
North Central Eagle Invitational
At Suburban
North Central (330) — Chase Boothman 76, Zack Hayes 85, Colin Patten 81, Mason Sanford 91. Layette (346) — Noah Brinegar 79, Tanner Lemley 85, Owen Lemley 91, Noah Bingman 92. Edgerton (360) - Noah Landel 85, Rocco Green 88, Zach Ivan 92, Esten Kennerk 95. Maumee Valley Country Day (363). Evergreen (400) — Aaron Miller 89, Garrett Betz 96, Connor Bartschy 103, Ethan Schively 112. Hicksville (400) — Jake Rickman 93, Gabe Bland 96, Gavin Wilhelm 102, Maverick Keesbury 109. Ayersville (416) - Kolton McCloud 98, Ethan Tressler 99, Cameron Cook 104, Luke Schroeder 115. North Central B (426) - Levi Williams 98, Landon Patten 102, Jack Zenz 110, Sam Wheeler 116. Emmanuel Christian (426). Hilltop (427) - Avrie Reed 105, Ethan Siebenaler 106, Kaleb Gillespie 107, Elijah Kuszmaul 109. Stryker (NTS) — Spencer Clingaman 78, Devon Weirauch 98, Max Wonders 102. Edon (NTS) — Hayden Price 93, Thomas Wehrenberg 158.
At Bluffton Golf Club
Bluffton (178) - Drew Wilson 42, Kenny Lovet 43, Jared Piercefield 45, Micah Minnig 48; Columbus Grove (193) - Zac Roberts 42, Owen Macke 47, Noah Macke 52, Austin Macke 52; Ada (199) - Brevin Sizemore 49, Ethan Hull 50, Alex Morgan 51, Jacob Morgan 53; Crestview (232) - Dillon Underwood 52, Evan Scarlett 59, Will Sharpe 59, Scotty Bowman 62.
