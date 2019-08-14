Edgerton prevailed in tri-match golf action at Auglaize Golf Course on Tuesday, outlasting second-place Hilltop by 18 shots in a matchup with the Cadets and Holgate.
Edgerton’s Esten Kennerk and Holgate’s Josh Tobias each shot a round of 40 to share medalist honors for the event. Zach Ivan and Rocco Green both shot 45 to back up Kennerk’s efforts for the winning Bulldogs while Dominik Schmitt’s 45 paced Hilltop.
In other action, North Central edged Montpelier by one stroke in a tri-match at St. Mike’s with Fairview. Chace Boothman was match medalist with a round of 41 for North Central while Hunter Burlew led the Locos with a 42 and Nathaniel Adkins’ 43 paced the Apaches.
At Auglaize
Edgerton (179) — Esten Kennerk 40, Zach Ivan 45, Rocco Green 45, Noah Landel 49; Hilltop (197) - Dominik Schmitt 45, Avrie Reed 49, Ethan Siebenaler 50, Kasin Deck 53; Holgate (211) — Josh Tobias 40, Joey Kelly 48, Robbie Thacker 58, Connor Haase 65.
At St. Mike’s
North Central (178) — Chace Boothman 41, Colin Patten 45, Zack Hayes 46, Mason Sanford 46; Montpelier (179) — Hunter Burlew 42, Ethan Marihugh 43, Aidan Higbie 46, Easten Richmond 48; Fairview (188) — Nathaniel Adkins 43, Ronnie Adkins 46, JT Nusbaum 47, Jasi Laguna 52.
At Eagle Rock
Bryan (170) - Nolan Kidston 39, Case Hartman 42, Drew Dauber 42, Clayton Rupp 47; Tinora (181) — Dylan Von Deylen 41, Kevin Keber 44, Caden Trafzger 45, Joe Meila 51; Ottoville (205) — Carter Schnipke 44, Dru Hilvers 47, Evan Turnwalt 51, Jack Langhals 63.
At Bluffton Golf Course
Bluffton (179); Allen East (179); Paulding (190) - Kolson Egnor 44, Kyle Harris 47, Josh Carper 49, Kyle Dominique 50; Ada (209).
At Ironwood
Maumee Valley Country Day (177); Wauseon (179) - Dylan Grahn 41, Andy Scherer 43, Jaxon Radabaugh 47, Luke Wheeler 48; Fayette (179) - Tanner Lemley 39, Noah Brinegar 41, Owen Lemley 48, Noah Bingman 54.
At Ironwood
Archbold (214) - Luke Rosebrook 45, Kenny Williams 51, Drew McCarty 52, Kolbi Horst (66); Hicksville (235) - Jake Rickman 46, Gabe Bland 51, Gavin Wilhelm 66, Maverick Keesbury 72.
Toledo St. John’s Invitational
At Stone Ridge
Cleveland St. Ignatius (291); Cincinnati Moeller (292); Lakewood St. Edward (306); Sylvania Northview (315); Anthony Wayne (318); Pettisville (322) — Max Leppelmeier 73, Caleb Nafziger 80, Tommy McWatters 82, Josh Horning 87; Toledo St. Francis 323; Toledo St. John’s 331; Genoa 335; Bowling Green 355; Toledo Central Catholic 364; Ottawa Hills 370; Woodmore 379; Springfield 452.
