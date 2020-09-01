The Defiance boys golf team came just one shot away from a home dual match win over defending Western Buckeye League champion Elida on Monday at Eagle Rock Golf Club, falling 163-164 to the Bulldogs.

Jayden Jerger shot 38 as the top DHS golfer in the match. CJ Zachrich added a 40 while Jack Mortier and Ryan Yeager both shot 43 for Defiance, now 4-2 in league matches.

Carson Harmon and Hunter Joliff both recorded rounds of 37 to share medalist honors for the visitors (4-1 WBL).

Defiance will return to action against Lima Bath at Hidden Creek Golf Club on Thursday at 5 p.m.

At Eagle Rock

Elida (163) — Carson Harmon 37, Hunter Joliff 37, Cameron Collins 42, Hayes Burton 47; Defiance (164) — Jayden Jerger 38, CJ Zachrich 40, Jack Mortier 43, Ryan Yeager 43.

