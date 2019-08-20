Defiance improved to 3-1 on the year in Western Buckeye League matches, rolling past Van Wert 159-187 at Eagle Rock Golf Club on Monday.
David Jimenez earned medalist honors for the Bulldogs with a round of 39 while Will Lammers, Jack Vander Horst and Jayden Jerger all shot 40 to round out the scoring for Defiance.
Defiance will return to the course today for a non-league battle at Eagle Rock against the Bluestreaks of Archbold.
At Eagle Rock
Defiance (159) — David Jimenez 39, Will Lammers 40, Jack Vander Horst 40, Jayden Jerger 40; Van Wert (187) — Evan Knittle 45, Jace Fast 47, Cameron Terhark 47, Gavin Flickinger 48.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.