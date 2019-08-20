Defiance improved to 3-1 on the year in Western Buckeye League matches, rolling past Van Wert 159-187 at Eagle Rock Golf Club on Monday.

David Jimenez earned medalist honors for the Bulldogs with a round of 39 while Will Lammers, Jack Vander Horst and Jayden Jerger all shot 40 to round out the scoring for Defiance.

Defiance will return to the course today for a non-league battle at Eagle Rock against the Bluestreaks of Archbold.

At Eagle Rock

Defiance (159) — David Jimenez 39, Will Lammers 40, Jack Vander Horst 40, Jayden Jerger 40; Van Wert (187) — Evan Knittle 45, Jace Fast 47, Cameron Terhark 47, Gavin Flickinger 48.

