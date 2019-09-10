OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf proved just too much for Defiance in Western Buckeye League boys golf action at Pike Run on Monday, nipping the Bulldogs by six strokes.
Parker Schomaeker had a medalist round of 37 for the Titans, which improved to 10-1 on the year and 7-1 in league matches. Alex Ellerbrock shot 40 while Carter Schimmoeller added a 41.
Will Lammers led the way for Defiance with a round of 38 for Defiance. David Jimenez and Jack Vanderhorst added a 41 and 42, respectively.
At Pike Run
Ottawa-Glandorf (162) — Parker Schomaeker 37, Alex Ellerbrock 40, Carter Schimmoeller 41, Zach Stechschulte 44; Defiance (168) — Will Lammers 38, David Jimenez 41, Jack Vanderhorst 42, Ryan Yeager 47.
