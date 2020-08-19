Defiance picked up its second consecutive Western Buckeye League dual victory at Eagle Rock Golf Club in as many days on Tuesday, winning a fifth-golfer tiebreak against St. Marys to move to 2-1 in league action.
Jayden Jerger's 39 led the way for the Bulldogs, which got the edge thanks to Ryan Yeager and Bradyn Shaw both shooting 46 for the fourth and fifth spots. Those rounds were one better than the 47 from Roughrider Reese Sweigart, handing the Bulldogs the victory.
CJ Zachrich shot 42 to aid the DHS cause while Jack Mortier added a 43.
Defiance will return to action Wednesday with a 10 a.m. WBL match at Wapakoneta.
At Eagle Rock
Defiance (170) - Jayden Jerger 39, CJ Zachrich 42, Jack Mortier 43, Ryan Yeager 46, Bradyn Shaw 46; St. Marys (170) - Andrew Moore 38, Cole Koening 42, Brett Speckman 44, Dakoda Moore 46, Reese Sweigart 47.
