Propelled by a pair of sub-40 rounds from Will Lammers and Jack Vander Horst, Defiance improved to 2-0 in league matches on Wednesday with an win over Wapakoneta at Eagle Rock Golf Club.
Lammers shot a medalist 37 for the Bulldogs while Vander Horst tallied a 39.
Defiance will return to the links today at Northmoor Golf Course to take on St. Marys in league action.
At Eagle Rock
Defiance (165) - Will Lammers 37, Jack Vander Horst 39, David Jimenez 43, Jack Mortier 46. Wapakoneta (173) - Clasy Wilsey 38, John Hefner 43, Tim Bruns 44, Austin West 48.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.