Propelled by a pair of sub-40 rounds from Will Lammers and Jack Vander Horst, Defiance improved to 2-0 in league matches on Wednesday with an win over Wapakoneta at Eagle Rock Golf Club.

Lammers shot a medalist 37 for the Bulldogs while Vander Horst tallied a 39.

Defiance will return to the links today at Northmoor Golf Course to take on St. Marys in league action.

At Eagle Rock

Defiance (165) - Will Lammers 37, Jack Vander Horst 39, David Jimenez 43, Jack Mortier 46. Wapakoneta (173) - Clasy Wilsey 38, John Hefner 43, Tim Bruns 44, Austin West 48.

