LIMA — Defiance carded a 345 to finish sixth at the Western Buckeye League golf championship Thursday, which when added to the dual meets, means the Bulldogs tied for fourth in the overall standings.
Elida swept both the dual meet and league tournament titles. St. Marys and Ottawa-Glandorf tied for second.
Jack Vander Horst shot a 78 and Will Lammers carded a 79 to lead the Bulldogs at Tamarac Golf Course in Lima. Both were named WBL all-league.
Jayden Jerger, who shot a 92, was named honorable mention.
Ottawa-Glandorf put three on the all-league team in Parker Schomaeker, Carter Schimmoeller and Zach Stechschulte.
At Tamarac
Elida (303). St. Marys (324). Ottawa-Glandorf (332) — Parker Schomaeker 79, Carter Schimmoeller 81, Zach Stechschulte 84, Alex Ellerbrock 88, Brayden Buckland 93, Sam Schmenk 95. Van Wert (333). Lima Shawnee (338). Defiance (345) — Jack Vander Horst 78, Will Lammers 79, Jayden Jerger 92, Jack Mortier 96, Ryan Yeager 98, David Jimenez 105. Wapakoneta (352). Lima Bath (369). Kenton (400). Celina (402).
