Despite a medalist performance from Jayden Jerger of Defiance, the DHS boys golf team fell short to Lima Shawnee, 154-159, at Eagle Rock Country Club in Defiance.

The loss puts Defiance at 2-2 in the Western Buckeye League.

Jerger shot a 33 to lead Defiance, while Aidan Kiessling shot a 40 for the Bulldogs.

Justin Altenbach paced Shawnee with a round of 35. Colin Pasion shot a 39.

Defiance will compete at Tarmac Golf Course in Lima in a duel with Elida High School on Thursday in WBL action.

At Eagle Rock

Lima Shawnee (154) - Justin Altenbach 35, Colin Pasion 39, Jack Shivley 40, Mathew Azzarello 40. Defiance (159) - Jayden Jerger 33, Aidan Kiessling 40, Bradyn Shaw 42, Kam Brown 44.

