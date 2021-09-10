CELINA — Defiance boys golf saw four players shoot under 45 in a dual victory over Celina on Thursday, the Bulldogs' third consecutive Western Buckeye League dual win. 

David Jimenez led the Bulldogs with a 41, earning medalist honors for the match. Both Jayden Jerger and Aidan Kiessling were just behind him with a 42. David Kramer led Celina with a 42. 

Next up for the team is a dual match on Monday against Kenton at Memorial Park Golf Course. 

At Celina Lynx

Defiance (169) - David Jiminez 41, Jayden Jerger 42, Aidan Kiessling 42, Brady Shaw 44. Celina (182) - David Kramer 42, Nate Boley 43, Brecken Adams 48, Kale Sudhoff 49. 

