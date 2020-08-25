VAN WERT — Defiance stretched its Western Buckeye League win streak to four straight matches, taking down Van Wert by 16 shots at Willow Bend Country Club on Monday.
Jayden Jerger’s 39 led all golfers in the match, earning medalist honors for Defiance. David Jimenez added a 44 while Aiden Kiessling and CJ Zachrich both shot 45.
The Bulldogs will try to make it five straight dual matches total with a match today at Ironwood against Archbold before hosting defending WBL champion Elida on Aug. 31.
At Willow Bend
Defiance (173) — Jayden Jerger 39, David Jimenez 44, Aiden Kiessling 45, CJ Zachrich 45; Van Wert (189) — Evan Knittle 45, Jace Fast 45, Blake Bohyer 48, Cameron Terhark 51.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.