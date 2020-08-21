OTTAWA -- Ayersville's Cameron Cook recorded a hole-in-one on the 12th hole at Pike Run in dual boys golf action against Miller City on Thursday.

The Pilot senior recorded the feat on the 163-yard par-3 hole with a six iron for Ayersville, which came up short in the match scoring, 180-197, Dillon Peck paced Miller City with a medalist round of 41.

At Pleasant Valley, county rivals Paulding and Wayne Trace played nine holes to a 175-175 deadlock. However, Hailey Hartzell's fifth-golfer score of 46 was three shots better than Wayne Trace's Kaden Clark to nab the match win.

At Pike Run

Miller City (180) - Dillon Peck 41; Ayersville (197) - No statistics.. 

At Pleasant Valley 

Paulding (175) - Kyle Dominique 41, Josh Carper 43, Boston Pease 45, Blake McGarvey 46, Hailey Hartzell 46*; Wayne Trace (175) - Kaden Sutton 38, Dane Moore 43, Evan Crosby 45, Nyle Stoller 49, Kaden Clark 49*.

*Paulding wins on fifth-golfer tiebreak.

At Auglaize

Fairview (168) - Ronnie Adkins 37, Nathaniel Adkins 42, Brendan Degryse 44, Kasen Kauffman 45; Holgate (184); Hicksville (197).

At Patriot Hills

Antwerp (179) - Gaige McMichael 36, Eric Thornell 45, Ethan Lichty 48, John Meyer 50; Edon (no team score).

At Riverside Greens

Bryan (154) - Drew Dauber 32, Nolan Kidston 38, Noah Huard 38, Clayton Rupp 46, Colin Shirkey 46; North Central (167) - No statistics.

At Moose Landing

Kalida (163) - Ryan Klausing 37, Brandt Brinkman 40, Justin Siebeneck 41, Kayla Nartker 45; Columbus Grove (184) - Nick Wolverton 44, Noah Macke 46, Taylor Schroeder 48, Isaac Ricker 49.

At Pike Run

Van Buren (164); Leipsic (176) - Mason Brandt 34, Jaden Siefker 45, Alex Gerdeman 48, Luke Spoors 49; Arlington (214).

At Bluffton Golf Club

Pandora-Gilboa (168) - Blake Steiner 36, Eli Huffman 43, Ryan Johnson 43, Grant Farthing 46; Ottoville (181). 

Load comments