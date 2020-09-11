SWANTON - Bryan was one shot better on a fifth man tiebreaker to score a win over Archbold and Delta in a NWOAL tri-meet hosted by Delta at White Pines.
At White Pines
Bryan (161) - Drew Dauber 38, Nolan Kidston 39, Noah Huard 41, Clayton Rupp 43. Archbold (161) - Delta (187) -
At Valleywood
Wauseon (177) - Jackson Gleckler 43, Luke Wheeler 43, Andy Scherer 45, Dylan Grahn 46. Swanton (189) - Devin Crouse 44, Sam Betz 45, John Heckert 49, Lucas Bloom 51.
At Auglaize
Wayne Trace (177) - Dane Moore 41, Kaden Sutton 44, Evan Crosby 44, Garrett Williamson 48. Fairview (180) - Ronnie Adkins 40, Nathaniel Adkins 41, Brendan Degryse 48, Kasen Kauffman 51. Holgate (199) -
At Patriot Hills
Montpelier (162) - Hunter Berlew 38, Easten Richmond 40, Ethan Marihugh 42, Jaxon Richmond 42. Hilltop (176) -
At Napoleon
Anthony Wayne (158) - Jacob Puls 37, Andrew Briars 39, Logan Sutto 40, Avery Watson 42. Napoleon (174) - Jayce Brubaker 42, Zak Schroeder 44, Clayton Behnfeldt 44, Riley Kleck 44.
