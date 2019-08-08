KALIDA — Bryan’s Case Hartman recorded the top individual score in the 16-team Kalida Wildcat Invitational at Moose Landing Country Club in Kalida on Wednesday.
Hartman shot a round of 73 for the Golden Bears, which finished fifth overall in the team standings. Kalida was second with a total score of 323, six shots off team champion Elida. Ottawa-Glandorf was third with a 326 while Defiance was eighth and Tinora tied for 13th. Paulding rounded out area teams in 15th.
In other boys golf action, Pettisville had three players shoot 81 or better, paced by Tommy McWatters’ medalist 76 that propelled the Blackbirds to the Woodmore Wildcat Invitational team title at Stone Ridge Golf Club.
At White Pines, Napoleon won in a Henry County match play event against Patrick Henry, Holgate and Liberty Center. The Wildcats racked up 10 points, well clear of runner-up PH’s 3.5.
Tinora competed in the seven-team Elmwood Royal Open girls golf tournament, finishing seventh with a team score of 265. Felicity Barker tallied a 61 while Emma Luthi added a round of 62.
Kalida Wildcat Invitational
At Moose Landing
Elida (317); Kalida (323) — Ryan Klausing 79, Josh Recker 79, Alec Edelbrock 80, David Peck 85; Ottawa-Glandorf (326) — Alex Ellerbrock 77, Carter Schimmoeller 80, Parker Schoemaker 81, Zach Stechschulte 88; Lima Central Catholic (331); Bryan (341) — Case Hartman 73, Nolan Kidson 84, Nathan Hess 89, Drew Dauber 95; Lima Shawnee (352); Delphos St. John’s (352); Defiance (357) — Will Lammers 83, Jack VanderHorst 83, Braden Shaw 95, Grant Keller 96; Allen East (367); Kenton (373); Lima Bath (374) ; Van Wert (377); Tinora (394) — Dylan Von Deylen 77, Caden Trefzger 96, Kevin Keber 108, Sammy Sinn 113; Byesville Meadowbrook (394); Paulding (422) — Kolson Egnor 93, Kyle Dominique 105, Noah Pessefall 110, Kyle Mobley 114; Arlington (482).
Woodmore Wildcat Invitational
At Stone Ridge
Pettisville (328) — Tommy McWatters 76, Max Leppelmeier 81, Caleb Nafziger 81, Josh Horning 90; Lakota (346); St. Henry (346); Old Fort (352); Woodmore (358); Carey (367); Lincolnview (373); Danbury (381); Hopewell-Loudon (383); New Riegel (402); Gibsonburg (413); North Baltimore (429); Northwood (520).
At Pleasant Valley
Wayne Trace (161) — Kaden Sutton 39, Reid Miller 39, Dane Moore 41, Cale Crosby 42; Hicksville (208) — Jake Rickman 48, Gabe Bland 48, Gavin Wilhelm 56, Maverick Keesbury 56.
At Patriot Hills
Fayette (170) — Noah Brinegar 39, Tanner Lemley 40, Owen Lemley 45, Noah Bingman 46; Evergreen (188) — Aaron Miller 41, Garrett Betz 42, Connor Bartschy 48, Ethan Shively 57.
Swanton Bulldog Invitational
At Valleywood
Ottawa Hills (342); Swanton (368) — Sam Betz 85, Garrett Swank 91, Raymond Schad 93, Brady Lemons 99; Eastwood (369); Lake (395); Delta (397) — Chase Stickley 91, Jayce Helminiak 93, Cael Chiesa 104, Lane Oyer 109; Toledo Christian (398); Springfield (432); Toledo Emmanuel Christian (434).
Girls
Elmwood Royal Open
At Birch Run
Gibsonburg (196); Otsego (197); Elmwood (220); North Baltimore (220); Rossford (227); Danbury (251); Tinora (265) - Felicity Barker 61, Emma Luthi 62, Savannah Welling 71, Rylee Joost 71, Zoe Gomez 71.
