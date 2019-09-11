Antwerp defeated Edgerton and Fairview in a Green Meadows Conference tri-meet at St. Mike’s Golf Course on Tuesday.

Jake Eaken carded a 40 for the Archers to earn medalist honors while Austin Liechty had a 42.

At St. Mike’s

Antwerp (174) — Jake Eaken 40, Austin Liechty 42, Eric Thornell 44, Gage McMichael 48. Edgerton (188) — Noah Landel 45, Rocco Green 46, Esten Kennerk 48, Zach Ivan 49. Fairview (193) - J.T. Nusbaum 47, Jasi Laguna 47, Ronnie Adkins 48, Nathaniel Adkins 51

At Auglaize

Archbold (176) — Drew McCarty 40, Luke Rosebrook 40, Josh Nofzinger 41, Kenny Williams 50. Holgate (215) — Josh Tobias 43, Robbie Thacker 52, Joey Kelly 54, Connor Haase 66.

At Ironwood

Pettisville (166) — Max Leppelmeier 36, Caleb Nafziger 39, Tommy McWatters 41, Josh Horning 50, Levi Myers 50. North Central (176) — Chace Boothman 42, Zach Hayes 42, Mason Sanford 46, Jack Bailey 46, Colin Patten 47.

At Moose Landing

Kalida (164) — Josh Recker 37, Alec Edelbrock 41, Justin Siebeneck 42, Ryan Klausing 44. Miller City (203) — TJ Michel 45, Connor Niese 49, Dillon Peck 52, Caleb Niese 57.

At Suburban

Montpelier (163) — Hunter Burlew 36, Aidan Higbie 41, Ethan Merihugh 42, Roman Sommer 44. Wauseon (171) — Andy Scherer 39, Dylan Grahn 43, Nic Barone 43, Luke Wheeler 46, Jaxon Radabaugh 46.

At White Pines

Bryan (162) — Case Hartman 36, Clayton Rupp 41, Nolan Kidston 42, Drew Dauber 43. Patrick Henry (201) — Trey Woods 39, Nicholas Myers 52, Ethan Rohrs 55, Aidan Breece 55. Liberty Center (239) — Cole Zeiter 55, Sam Zeiter 56, Jake Spieth 61, Jacob Croninger 67.

